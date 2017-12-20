Getty Images

Jhoulys Chacin close to a two-year deal with the Brewers

By Craig CalcaterraDec 20, 2017, 2:59 PM EST
Ken Rosenthal reports that the Milwaukee Brewers are close to completing a two-year deal for starter Jhoulys Chacin.

Chacin spent last year with the San Diego Padres, putting up a 3.89 ERA in 32 starts while striking out 153 in 180 innings. It wasn’t fantastic — he walked a lot of guys and was far better at Petco Park than he was on the road — but the Brewers could use an innings eater.

Chacin spent his first six seasons with the Rockies before bouncing to Arizona, Atlanta, Anaheim and San Diego. He seems like he’s been around forever, but he doesn’t even turn 30 until January.

Terms of the deal have yet to be announced.

Mariners finalize their deal for Juan Nicasio

By Craig CalcaterraDec 20, 2017, 1:19 PM EST
The Mariners formally announced their signing of righty Juan Nicasio. It’s a two-year, $17 million contract. The deal was agreed to last week but finalized today after Nicasio passed his physical.

Nicasio, 31, spent last season with the Pirates, Phillies, and Cardinals, putting up an aggregate 2.61 ERA with a 72/20 K/BB ratio in 72 1/3 innings. He appeared in 76 games, leading the National League.

Nicasio will help bolster the Mariners’ bullpen behind closer Edwin Diaz, though he could be a spot starter if needed.