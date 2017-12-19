Getty Images

Tim Lincecum could be in the Best Shape of His Life

By Craig CalcaterraDec 19, 2017, 3:59 PM EST
Tim Lincecum hasn’t pitched since 2016 and even then he didn’t pitch well, going 2-6 with a 9.16 ERA, 5.4 BB/9 and 7.5 SO/9 over 38.1 innings with the Angels. He said last offseason that he wasn’t done, however, and reportedly worked out hard in Arizona with an eye toward latching on with another team. That, unfortunately, did not happen.

But he’s only 33 and, it would appear, he’s not giving up. At least if this photo, taken from Rockies pitcher Adam Ottavino’s Instagram page is any indication:

Timmy was always in better shape than he appeared in his uniform. The guy seems relatively slight for a major leaguer, but he was always pretty muscular. Here he’s lookin’ particularly ripped for a guy over a year removed from pitching might be expected to be. You get the sense he’s going to give it another go.

Here’s hoping. Baseball was always better with Tim Lincecum in it. I’d love to see him make it back to the bigs.

(h/t Allison Calcaterra, who sent me a link to this on the correct assumption that, on December 19, I’m desperate for content)

Report: Astros meeting with Yu Darvish

By Bill BaerDec 19, 2017, 5:18 PM EST
The Astros are meeting with free agent Yu Darvish on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. Darvish met with the Cubs on Monday. Other teams with interest include the Twins, Rangers, Mariners, and Phillies, according to Heyman.

Adding Darvish would be quite the boon to the world champion Astros’ starting rotation, which already includes Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander. Keuchel is a free agent after the 2018 season, however, so Darvish could be a hedge against losing Keuchel. Verlander is under contract through 2019 and has a vesting option for 2020.

Between the Rangers and Dodgers last season, Darvish put up a 3.86 ERA with a 209/58 K/BB ratio in 186 2/3 innings. He pitched well in his two starts in the NLDS and NLCS, but gave up nine runs (eight earned) in 3 1/3 innings across two starts in the World Series against the Astros. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. (According to an anonymous Astros player, Darvish was tipping his pitches during the World Series.)