Report: Mets have reached out to Adrian Gonzalez

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Mets have reached out to free agent first baseman Adrian Gonzalez. Gonzalez was traded by the Dodgers to the Braves over the weekend and then released in what was essentially a salary dump, so he’s been a free agent for a couple days.

Gonzalez, 35, posted a .642 OPS and played in only 71 games this past season due to a back injury.

The Mets already have Dominic Smith at first base, but aren’t quite sold on him yet, mostly because of his conditioning. Gonzalez would give the Mets insurance in the event Smith doesn’t inspire during spring training.

