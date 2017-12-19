Report: Mets have reached out to Adrian Gonzalez

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Mets have reached out to free agent first baseman Adrian Gonzalez. Gonzalez was traded by the Dodgers to the Braves over the weekend and then released in what was essentially a salary dump, so he’s been a free agent for a couple days.
Gonzalez, 35, posted a .642 OPS and played in only 71 games this past season due to a back injury.
The Mets already have Dominic Smith at first base, but aren’t quite sold on him yet, mostly because of his conditioning. Gonzalez would give the Mets insurance in the event Smith doesn’t inspire during spring training.
NEW YORK (AP) The Los Angeles Dodgers will pay baseball’s highest luxury tax for the fourth straight year and the New York Yankees owe a penalty for a 15th consecutive season, streaks that could end as the sport’s biggest spenders slash payroll for 2018.
The Dodgers owe $36.2 million, according to final figures compiled by the commissioner’s office and obtained by The Associated Press. That raises their five-year tax total to nearly $150 million.
New York was second at $15.7 million, increasing its total since the tax began to $341 million. San Francisco was next at $4.1 million, followed by Detroit at almost $3.7 million and Washington – which is paying tax for the first time – at just under $1.45 million.