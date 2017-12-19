Report: Astros meeting with Yu Darvish

The Astros are meeting with free agent Yu Darvish on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. Darvish met with the Cubs on Monday. Other teams with interest include the Twins, Rangers, Mariners, and Phillies, according to Heyman.

Adding Darvish would be quite the boon to the world champion Astros’ starting rotation, which already includes Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander. Keuchel is a free agent after the 2018 season, however, so Darvish could be a hedge against losing Keuchel. Verlander is under contract through 2019 and has a vesting option for 2020.

Between the Rangers and Dodgers last season, Darvish put up a 3.86 ERA with a 209/58 K/BB ratio in 186 2/3 innings. He pitched well in his two starts in the NLDS and NLCS, but gave up nine runs (eight earned) in 3 1/3 innings across two starts in the World Series against the Astros. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. (According to an anonymous Astros player, Darvish was tipping his pitches during the World Series.)

