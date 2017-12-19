Getty Images

Peter Angelos might veto any Manny Machado trade

By Craig CalcaterraDec 19, 2017, 2:59 PM EST
The Baltimore Orioles have spent over a week considering possible Manny Machado trades. It’s a simple calculation, really. They don’t think they can sign him when he becomes a free agent after the 2018 season and they’re trying to get something for him rather than nothing but a draft pick.

Jim Bowden of Sirius XM and The Athletic hears, however, that Orioles’ ownership may not be willing to sign off on trading Manny Machado even if GM Dan Duquette can strike a deal. Bowden says that eight teams have made offers to the O’s for Machado.

It was previously reported that Peter Angelos wouldn’t trade Machado to an interdivisional rival like the Yankees, which is understandable. But it now seems like he’s hesitant to trade Machado anywhere. That could be because he’s worried that an acquiring team might flip Machado to the Yankees, which is a distinct possibility. It could be, though, that he just doesn’t want to part with his star player.

The Orioles are reportedly eager to be done with the Machado drama, one way or another, this week. If Angelos is looming with his veto pen, it may very well be “the other.”

Report: Astros meeting with Yu Darvish

By Bill BaerDec 19, 2017, 5:18 PM EST
The Astros are meeting with free agent Yu Darvish on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports. Darvish met with the Cubs on Monday. Other teams with interest include the Twins, Rangers, Mariners, and Phillies, according to Heyman.

Adding Darvish would be quite the boon to the world champion Astros’ starting rotation, which already includes Dallas Keuchel and Justin Verlander. Keuchel is a free agent after the 2018 season, however, so Darvish could be a hedge against losing Keuchel. Verlander is under contract through 2019 and has a vesting option for 2020.

Between the Rangers and Dodgers last season, Darvish put up a 3.86 ERA with a 209/58 K/BB ratio in 186 2/3 innings. He pitched well in his two starts in the NLDS and NLCS, but gave up nine runs (eight earned) in 3 1/3 innings across two starts in the World Series against the Astros. If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. (According to an anonymous Astros player, Darvish was tipping his pitches during the World Series.)