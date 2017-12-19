Peter Angelos might veto any Manny Machado trade

The Baltimore Orioles have spent over a week considering possible Manny Machado trades. It’s a simple calculation, really. They don’t think they can sign him when he becomes a free agent after the 2018 season and they’re trying to get something for him rather than nothing but a draft pick.

Jim Bowden of Sirius XM and The Athletic hears, however, that Orioles’ ownership may not be willing to sign off on trading Manny Machado even if GM Dan Duquette can strike a deal. Bowden says that eight teams have made offers to the O’s for Machado.

It was previously reported that Peter Angelos wouldn’t trade Machado to an interdivisional rival like the Yankees, which is understandable. But it now seems like he’s hesitant to trade Machado anywhere. That could be because he’s worried that an acquiring team might flip Machado to the Yankees, which is a distinct possibility. It could be, though, that he just doesn’t want to part with his star player.

The Orioles are reportedly eager to be done with the Machado drama, one way or another, this week. If Angelos is looming with his veto pen, it may very well be “the other.”

