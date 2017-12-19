Giants re-sign Nick Hundley

The San Francisco Giants have re-signed catcher Nick Hundley to a one-year contract.
Hundley batted .244/.272/.418 with nine homers and 35 RBI in 101 games backing up Buster Posey in 2018. The ten-year veteran has a career line of .249/.300/.406. Given that Posey plays a decent amount of first base, Hundley has, and will continue to, get a bit more playing time than the usual backup catcher.
Cole Hamels and his wife Heidi announced yesterday that will donate their 104 acre estate and the 32,000 square foot mansion which sits on it, valued at $9.75 million, to charity.
The house, which sits on a lake outside of Branson, Missouri, will be given to Camp Barnabas, a faith-based group that “helps individuals with special needs and chronic illnesses.” As the name suggests, the group provides camping experiences, so the acreage and home will either serve that end or, possibly, sold to help fund that end.
Hamels and his wife built the house in 2012 and were planning on selling it themselves, but decided instead to donate it. Their full announcement can be read at The Hamels Foundation website.