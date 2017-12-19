Cole Hamels is donating a $10 million mansion to charity

Cole Hamels and his wife Heidi announced yesterday that will donate their 104 acre estate and the 32,000 square foot mansion which sits on it, valued at $9.75 million, to charity.

The house, which sits on a lake outside of Branson, Missouri, will be given to Camp Barnabas, a faith-based group that “helps individuals with special needs and chronic illnesses.” As the name suggests, the group provides camping experiences, so the acreage and home will either serve that end or, possibly, sold to help fund that end.

Hamels and his wife built the house in 2012 and were planning on selling it themselves, but decided instead to donate it. Their full announcement can be read at The Hamels Foundation website.

