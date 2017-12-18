Getty Images

Marc Carig: Mets owners are cheap, unaccountable, unconcerned

By Craig CalcaterraDec 18, 2017, 9:13 AM EST
Marc Carig of Newsday took Mets owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon to the woodshed over the weekend. He, quite justifiably, lambasted them for their inexplicable frugality, their seeming indifference to wanting to put a winning team on the field and, above all else, their unwillingness to level with the fans or the press about the team’s plans or priorities.

Mets ownership is unaccountable, Carig argues, asking everything of fans and giving nothing in the way of a plan or even hope in return:

Mets fans ought to know where their money is going, because it’s clear that much of it isn’t ending up on the field . . . They never talk about money. Whether it’s arrogance or simply negligence, they have no problem asking fans to pony up the cash and never show the willingness to reciprocate.

And they’re not just failing to be forthcoming with the fans. Even the front office is in the dark about the direction of the team at any given time:

According to sources, the front office has only a fuzzy idea of what they actually have to spend in any given offseason. They’re often flying blind, forced to navigate the winter under the weight of an invisible salary cap. This is not the behavior of a franchise that wants to win.

Carig is not a hot take artist and is not usually one to rip a team or its ownership like this. As such, it should not be read as a columnist just looking to bash the Wilpons on a slow news day. To the contrary, this reads like something well-considered and a long time in the works. It has the added benefit of being 100% true and justified. The Mets have been run like a third rate operation for years. Even when the product on the field is good, fans have no confidence that ownership will do what it takes to maintain that success.

All that seems to matter to the Wilpons is the bottom line and everything flows from there. They may as well be making sewing machines or selling furniture.

Marlins tell players asking to be traded to get bent

By Craig CalcaterraDec 19, 2017, 7:38 AM EST
In the wake of the Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna trades, two of the remaining Miami Marlins stars — Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto — are reportedly unhappy. Realmuto has gone so far as to have his agents tell the Marlins that he would like to be traded.

Understandable! It’s not going to be fun to play in Miami with all of the cost-cutting and star-trading. Young players with loads of promise like Yelich and Realmuto have every incentive to want to get away from he Marlins and play for a winner.

The Marlins informed them yesterday, however, that they are suffering from delusions of grandeur:

Couple of things worth noting here. First, Hill is correct. Those players don’t have leverage. When you’re in year 0-6 of service time, you don’t get to decide where you play. The team does. And that holds even if your agents make trade requests and leak them to a sympathetic media. Maybe that’s an unpleasant truth, but it’s the truth.

Second thing worth noting: it’s a public statement from Michael Hill, the team’s president of baseball operations. Derek Jeter made a big point of calling himself the team CEO and making it clear that that title put him at the top of the baseball operations and business operations chain, but I suspect Jeter has gotten pretty tired of being the guy mentioned in all of the Marlins’ bad press over the past couple of weeks. Having Hill issue that statement is probably a sign that The Captain is less eager to be out in front — and subsequently held responsible — going forward.

Anyway, season tickets are probably on sale, Marlins fans. Feel the excitement.