Getty Images

Braves release Adrian Gonzalez

By Craig CalcaterraDec 18, 2017, 4:00 PM EST
14 Comments

If you’re one of those people who tune out of baseball news during offseason weekends — and there are a lot of you — this headline may be confusing to you. It’s all just part of one of the more creative salary dump trades in recent memory.

In case you missed it, the Braves traded Matt Kemp to the Dodgers on Saturday for Brandon McCarthyScott KazmirCharlie CulbersonAdrian Gonzalez and cash considerations. The Dodgers reportedly have no intention of keeping Matt Kemp and will likely release him. The Braves have absolutely no intention of keeping Gonzalez, and released him this afternoon.

For their trouble, the Braves pick up a couple of starting pitchers and a decent backup in Culberson while ridding themselves of Kemp. The Dodgers, in NBA-style, pick up the expiring contract of Kemp and some more salary relief which will allow them to get under the luxury tax for this year and set them up to compete in next year’s talent-laden free agent market. Gonzalez only agreed to waive his no-trade clause to go to Atlanta with the understanding that he’d be released, thereby making him a free agent. The man wants to start someplace in 2018 and that place was not going to be in Los Angeles or for any team that had to pay him his full contract. Now he can be had on the cheap and will likely latch on someplace soon.

And thus ends the Adrian Gonzalez era in Atlanta. What was your favorite part of his Braves career? Mine was his career 0.0 WAR in a Braves uniform, which made him a more effective first baseman than Gerald Perry was in seven seasons in Atlanta back in the 80s.

And people ask me why I don’t get too mad about what happens with the Braves. I lived through the Gerald Perry era, dudes. Everything after that has been cream cheese.

Marlins tell players asking to be traded to get bent

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraDec 19, 2017, 7:38 AM EST
27 Comments

In the wake of the Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna trades, two of the remaining Miami Marlins stars — Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto — are reportedly unhappy. Realmuto has gone so far as to have his agents tell the Marlins that he would like to be traded.

Understandable! It’s not going to be fun to play in Miami with all of the cost-cutting and star-trading. Young players with loads of promise like Yelich and Realmuto have every incentive to want to get away from he Marlins and play for a winner.

The Marlins informed them yesterday, however, that they are suffering from delusions of grandeur:

Couple of things worth noting here. First, Hill is correct. Those players don’t have leverage. When you’re in year 0-6 of service time, you don’t get to decide where you play. The team does. And that holds even if your agents make trade requests and leak them to a sympathetic media. Maybe that’s an unpleasant truth, but it’s the truth.

Second thing worth noting: it’s a public statement from Michael Hill, the team’s president of baseball operations. Derek Jeter made a big point of calling himself the team CEO and making it clear that that title put him at the top of the baseball operations and business operations chain, but I suspect Jeter has gotten pretty tired of being the guy mentioned in all of the Marlins’ bad press over the past couple of weeks. Having Hill issue that statement is probably a sign that The Captain is less eager to be out in front — and subsequently held responsible — going forward.

Anyway, season tickets are probably on sale, Marlins fans. Feel the excitement.