Report: White Sox, Diamondbacks in on Manny Machado

By Ashley VarelaDec 17, 2017, 12:18 PM EST
Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the White Sox and Diamondbacks have emerged as two of the strongest contenders for Orioles third baseman Manny Machado. It seems like a foregone conclusion that Baltimore will deal their superstar infielder this winter, but nothing appears imminent just yet. While both the White Sox and D-backs have reportedly made serious offers, Orioles owner Peter Angelos is wary of any non-contending team that might be incentivized to flip Machado to the rival Yankees next season.

The White Sox, for their part, have assured the Orioles that they view Machado more as a solid one-year rental than the new face of their franchise, with no immediate plans to deal him elsewhere. Given their current rebuilding status and the unlikelihood that they would contend in 2018, it makes their offer a bit of a head-scratcher — and, as USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale points out, they’ve been reluctant to put any top-5 prospects on the table in preliminary negotiations.

The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, are far better positioned to enter the postseason in 2018, though that doesn’t automatically make them the perfect landing spot for Machado. They already have Jake Lamb stationed at third base, and while it’s not inconceivable that they could jettison the Ketel Marte/Chris Owings/Nick Ahmed shortstop platoon for someone of Machado’s talent, his $17 million salary appears to be more than the D-backs are currently capable of absorbing.

The White Sox and D-backs may have exhibited the most interest in Machado so far, but they’re hardly the only contenders here. MASN Sports’ Roch Kubatko maintains that the Cardinals and Yankees remain in discussions for the 25-year-old, with Cardinals’ RHP Jordan Hicks and catcher Carson Kelly drawing interest, as well as Yankees’ top prospect Gleyber Torres. Any deal involving the Yankees still feels like a long shot, however; as Craig mentioned on Wednesday, it makes sense that the club wouldn’t want to see their star player hanging around their division rivals in 2018, and the Yankees should be well prepared to make a run at him in free agency next winter.

Marlins tell players asking to be traded to get bent

By Craig CalcaterraDec 19, 2017, 7:38 AM EST
In the wake of the Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna trades, two of the remaining Miami Marlins stars — Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto — are reportedly unhappy. Realmuto has gone so far as to have his agents tell the Marlins that he would like to be traded.

Understandable! It’s not going to be fun to play in Miami with all of the cost-cutting and star-trading. Young players with loads of promise like Yelich and Realmuto have every incentive to want to get away from he Marlins and play for a winner.

The Marlins informed them yesterday, however, that they are suffering from delusions of grandeur:

Couple of things worth noting here. First, Hill is correct. Those players don’t have leverage. When you’re in year 0-6 of service time, you don’t get to decide where you play. The team does. And that holds even if your agents make trade requests and leak them to a sympathetic media. Maybe that’s an unpleasant truth, but it’s the truth.

Second thing worth noting: it’s a public statement from Michael Hill, the team’s president of baseball operations. Derek Jeter made a big point of calling himself the team CEO and making it clear that that title put him at the top of the baseball operations and business operations chain, but I suspect Jeter has gotten pretty tired of being the guy mentioned in all of the Marlins’ bad press over the past couple of weeks. Having Hill issue that statement is probably a sign that The Captain is less eager to be out in front — and subsequently held responsible — going forward.

Anyway, season tickets are probably on sale, Marlins fans. Feel the excitement.