Padres sign Jordan Lyles

By Bill BaerDec 17, 2017, 8:21 PM EST
The Padres announced on Sunday that the club signed pitcher Jordan Lyles to a one-year major league contract with a club option for 2019. According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Lyles will earn $750,000 in 2018. Pitcher Travis Wood was designated for assignment to create room on the 40-man roster for Lyles.

Lyles, 27, had miserable results between the Rockies and Padres last season, compiling an aggregate 7.75 ERA with a 55/22 K/BB ratio over 69 2/3 innings. While he specifically gave up 24 earned runs in 23 innings across five starts with the Padres, it was a small sample. A full season at the pitcher-friendly Petco Park, as opposed to Colorado’s Coors Field, might help revitalize his career.

Wood, 30, went to the Padres at the non-waiver trade deadline from the Royals this past season. Overall, the lefty posted an aggregate 6.80 ERA with a 65/45 K/BB ratio in 94 innings. He’ll earn $6.5 million this season and has an $8 million mutual option with a $1 million buyout for 2019.

Giants re-sign Nick Hundley

By Craig CalcaterraDec 19, 2017, 1:11 PM EST
The San Francisco Giants have re-signed catcher Nick Hundley to a one-year contract.

Hundley batted .244/.272/.418 with nine homers and 35 RBI in 101 games backing up Buster Posey in 2018. The ten-year veteran has a career line of .249/.300/.406. Given that Posey plays a decent amount of first base, Hundley has, and will continue to, get a bit more playing time than the usual backup catcher.