UPDATE: Padres, Phillies have an agreement in place on the Freddy Galvis trade

UPDATE: Bob Nightengale reports that the Padres have a “tentative agreement” in place to acquire Freddy Galvis and a trade “should be finalized” today. The deal will have a minor league pitcher, not yet identified, heading back to Philly for Galvis.

11:12AM: Scott Miller of Bleacher Report says that the San Diego Padres are in “serious” talks with the Phillies to acquire shortstop Freddy Galvis. He said that a deal could happen today, in fact.

Galvis, 28, is a superior defensive shortstop. He hit .255/.309/.382 with 12 homers and 14 steals over 162 games in 2017. Which, while not good, is pretty much as good as he gets on offense and works well enough given his glove and given how durable he has proven to be.

No word on what the Phillies would get back for Galvis, but 2013 first rounder J.P. Crawford is clearly the Phillies’ shortstop of the future. Crawford, who was called up and played in 23 games in 2017, has great range and an MLB ready glove. He has some holes in his swing but some pop too, so there’s no reason for Philly not to install him at short now.

