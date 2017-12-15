Carlos Santana signs a three-year, $60 million deal with the Phillies

And you thought the Phillies trading Freddy Galvis would be their biggest move of the day.
Jon Heyman reports — and Ken Rosenthal confirms — that the Philadelphia Phillies have signed free agent first baseman Carlos Santana to a three-year, $60 million deal. There is a $17.5 million team option for a fourth year as well.
This is a surprising move in that (a) no one really saw it coming; and (b) Rhys Hoskins was thought to be the first baseman of the future for the Phillies. He’ll either continue to play left field, where he played 30 games for Philly last year, or else he’s going to be on the trading block soon.
In Santana, the Phillies get a guy who hit .259/.363/.455 with 23 homers and 79 driven in in 2017. Santana walks a good deal and is one of the tougher power hitters to strike out in all of baseball.
The eight-year veteran has played exclusively with the Indians since making his big league debut, hitting .249/.365/.445 with 174 homers in his career. He came up as a catcher and has played some third base and outfield over the course of his career.
Last year Pete Rose field a defamation lawsuit against attorney John Dowd after Dowd gave a radio interview in which he said that Rose had sexual relations with underage girls that amounted to “statutory rape, every time.” Today Rose dismissed the suit.
In a statement issued by Rose’s lawyer and Dowd’s lawyer, the parties say they agreed “based on mutual consideration, to the dismissal with prejudice of Mr. Rose’s lawsuit against Mr. Dowd.” They say they can’t comment further.
Dowd, of course, is the man who conducted the investigation into Rose’s gambling which resulted in the Hit King being placed on baseball’s permanently ineligible list back in 1989. The two have sparred through the media sporadically over the years, with Rose disputing Dowd’s findings despite agreeing to his ban back in 1989. Rose has changed his story about his gambling many times, usually when he had an opportunity to either make money off of it, like when he wrote his autobiography, or when he sought, unsuccessfully, to be reinstated to baseball. Dowd has stood by his report ever since it was released.
In the wake of Dowd’s radio comments in 2015, a woman came forward to say that she and Rose had a sexual relationship when she was under the age of 16, seemingly confirming Dowd’s assertion and forming the basis for a strong defense of Rose’s claims (truth is a total defense to a defamation claim). They seem now, however, to have buried the hatchet. Or at least buried the litigation.
That leaves Dowd more free time to defend his latest client, President Trump. And Rose more time to do whatever it is Pete Rose does with his time.