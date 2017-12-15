Angels sign Zack Cozart to a three-year, $38 million deal

Ken Rosenthal reports that the Angels have signed infielder Zack Cozart to a three-year, $38 million deal.
That seems like a bargain deal for Cozart, who hit .297/.385/.548 with 24 homers and 63 RBI as the Cincinnati Reds shortstop in 2017. In Anaheim, however, he will not be playing short — not with Andrelton Simmons around — so he’ll slide over to third base. He’s never played there, but you figure he can handle it.
This is a pretty nifty move for the Angels, as the other top third base options — specifically, Mike Moustakas — are likely going to cost a lot more than what they’ll be paying Cozart.
Between this, the Ian Kinsler trade and the Shohei Ohtani acquisition, the Angels are going to be sporting a very different look in 2018.
And you thought the Phillies trading Freddy Galvis would be their biggest move of the day.
Jon Heyman reports — and Ken Rosenthal confirms — that the Philadelphia Phillies have signed free agent first baseman Carlos Santana to a three-year, $60 million deal. There is a $17.5 million team option for a fourth year as well.
This is a surprising move in that (a) no one really saw it coming; and (b) Rhys Hoskins was thought to be the first baseman of the future for the Phillies. He’ll either continue to play left field, where he played 30 games for Philly last year, or else he’s going to be on the trading block soon.
In Santana, the Phillies get a guy who hit .259/.363/.455 with 23 homers and 79 driven in in 2017. Santana walks a good deal and is one of the tougher power hitters to strike out in all of baseball.
The eight-year veteran has played exclusively with the Indians since making his big league debut, hitting .249/.365/.445 with 174 homers in his career. He came up as a catcher and has played some third base and outfield over the course of his career.