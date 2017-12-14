Getty Images

The Cards dealt Stephen Piscotty to the A’s, in part, so he could be near his ailing mother

By Craig CalcaterraDec 14, 2017, 1:17 PM EST
Last night we wrote about the rumored deal between the Cardinals and the Athletics for Stephen Piscotty. The deal is now official, with Piscotty going to Oakland for minor leaguers Yairo Munoz and Max Schrock.

Something else emerged about the deal today: a big reason why St. Louis traded Piscotty to Oakland as opposed to another team was so that he could be near his mother, who was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease last May. Piscotty and his family are from Pleasanton, California, about 35 miles from Oakland.

Here’s Cardinals GM John Mozeliak:

This was certainly a baseball trade — Piscotty became expendable for the Cardinals after they acquired Marcell Ozuna yesterday — but it was one which could’ve been made with any team with a couple of red or white chip prospects. That Mozeliak considered Piscotty’s personal situation in making the deal with the A’s is a credit to him and his staff.

The 26-year-old Piscotty hit .235 with nine homers and 39 RBIs in 107 games last season. He has hit .268 with 38 homers and 163 RBIs in 2+ major league seasons. He agreed to a six-year, $33.5 million contract extension last spring.

As for the prospects in return: Munoz, 22, hit .300 with 13 homers and 68 RBIs this year for Double-A Midland and Triple-A Nashville. Schrock, 23, batted .321 with seven homers and 46 RBIs for Midland, and was a Texas League All-Star.

Alliance of sports unions release a “Universal Declaration of Player Rights”

By Craig CalcaterraDec 14, 2017, 12:57 PM EST
Leaders from the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball players associations are participating in the unveiling of a “Universal Declaration of Player Rights,” that is aimed at a new approach to governing sports and protecting athletes.

The release comes from the World Players Association, which is a federation of more than 100 unions representing athletes from around the world. Don Fehr of the NHL Players’ Association, Tony Clark of the Major League Baseball Players Association, DeMaurice Smith of the NFL Players Association and Michele Roberts of the National Basketball Players Association are part of the group.

The document contains 17 articles, including declaration of the right to unionize and collectively bargain, the right to express opinions freely and the right to receive equal pay for equal work. The stuff about the right to express opinions is, no doubt, at influenced by the pushback Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players have received after kneeling or sitting during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality. It seems apparent, in fact, that Kaepernick has been blackballed from the game for his role in beginning the protests.

You can see the Declaration in its entirety here.

 