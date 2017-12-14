Getty Images

Report: MLB to investigate the leak of Shoehi Ohtani’s medical information

By Craig Calcaterra Dec 14, 2017
4 Comments

Earlier this week  Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported that Shohei Ohtani underwent a physical that revealed a first-degree sprain of his ulnar collateral ligament. As a result, he got a platelet-rich plasma injection on October 20.

All of the teams who bid on Ohtani had access to this information beforehand. The Angels signed him despite this information, as they believe the issue to be a minor one which will not impact his ability to pitch.

End of story? Nope. Because the leak of that information has displeased the powers that be:

It’s hard to imagine that Ohtani’s people would’ve leaked that for any reason and the incentive for Japanese officials to do so seems nil. Heck, there isn’t much of an incentive for anyone to leak it, though one can envision a scenario in which someone with one of the teams who lost out on Ohtani offering it up as sour grapes. Or, perhaps, to calm a fan base upset that their team did not get the two-way star.

No matter who did it, it’s understandable for MLB to be angry about it. For one thing, it caused the Angels to have to play defense from a PR perspective and spend time beating back the reports and stories which, understandably, spun out of the leak. More significantly, player health information, while often made public by clubs, is not an open book for everyone to see. The have privacy rights with respect to their medical information just like you and I do. When we hear about an injury, it’s because the player and the club agree that it’s information that can be made public, either because they approved it on a case-by-case basis, or because it’s run-of-the-mill stuff released in the course of baseball operations and covered by a players’ contract and/or the CBA.

In any event, this should be very interesting to watch unfold. Assuming there is anything that ultimately unfolds.

Alliance of sports unions release a “Universal Declaration of Player Rights”

By Craig Calcaterra Dec 14, 2017
Leave a comment

Leaders from the NFL, NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball players associations are participating in the unveiling of a “Universal Declaration of Player Rights,” that is aimed at a new approach to governing sports and protecting athletes.

The release comes from the World Players Association, which is a federation of more than 100 unions representing athletes from around the world. Don Fehr of the NHL Players’ Association, Tony Clark of the Major League Baseball Players Association, DeMaurice Smith of the NFL Players Association and Michele Roberts of the National Basketball Players Association are part of the group.

The document contains 17 articles, including declaration of the right to unionize and collectively bargain, the right to express opinions freely and the right to receive equal pay for equal work. The stuff about the right to express opinions is, no doubt, at influenced by the pushback Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players have received after kneeling or sitting during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality. It seems apparent, in fact, that Kaepernick has been blackballed from the game for his role in beginning the protests.

You can see the Declaration in its entirety here.

 