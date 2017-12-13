Twins sign Michael Pineda to two-year, $10 million deal

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Twins just announced that they have signed pitcher Michael Pineda to a two-year contract. The deal is worth $10 million.

Pineda, 28, has a 4.05 career ERA and has struck out 9.1 batters per nine innings over 680 career major league innings.

Pineda underwent Tommy John surgery this past July, so the Twins are buying a 2018 filled mostly with rehab and a pitcher for 2019. As such, it’s a bit of a gamble, but one which could pay off pretty well for them if Pineda comes back strong.

