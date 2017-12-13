Scott Boras calls the Marlins “a pawn shop”

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Scott Boras made his annual appearance at the Winter Meetings this morning. As he usually does, he held court in the hallway, with a pack of reporters following him around. As he usually does, he offered up some metaphors and allusions that were, to say the least, unique.

Particularly about the Marlins.

“We’ve seen one of our major league jewelry stores become a pawn shop,” Boras said, referring to the Marlins recent fire sale. Perhaps it’d be be a better metaphor if the Marlins were the pawn shop’s customers, but forget it, he was rolling. Boras:

You have a community down there that grew to know four or five star players. They have a tremendous outfield there. They have a new ballpark. They have an excitement they grew to know. They suffered a tremendous tragedy and loss with Jose Fernandez. As a community, they bonded around that team . . . You would hope that new ownership, that MLB would screen the ownership, so that we have an ownership that comes in and provide additions . . . they come in and they redirect, so you’re not a jewelry store that’s coveting your diamonds. You now become a pawn shop that is trying to pay the rent of the building.

Again, not quite following the through-line of the metaphor, but God love that man.

Boras went on to clarify that he does not blame Derek Jeter for what’s going on with the Marlins right now, saying “I’m not clear that it is his decision-making. He’s not the principal owner. He’s certainly a part of the ownership. But he probably hires people to do that.”

Maybe so. But he’s CEO of the team. The “E” stands for “executive” and executives execute. The buck stops with him, right? If not, why shouldn’t it?

Follow @craigcalcaterra