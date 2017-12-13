Rockies sign reliever Jake McGee

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Rockies have signed reliever Jake McGee. The deal is pending a physical.
McGee, who has been with the Rockies for the past two seasons stays home, where he posted a 3.61 ERA in 62 games. He’s a lefty, but not necessarily a lefty specialist. Indeed, he has a better career line against right handed hitters than lefties, holding them to a .599 OPS while lefties have a .655 OPS off of him.
No word yet on the financials.
Marc Carig of Newsday reports that the Mets have signed reliever Anthony Swarzak. It’s a two-year, $14 million deal, pending a physical.
Swarzak is an eight-year big league veteran who pitched for the White Sox and Brewers in 2017, posting a 2.33 ERA in 70 games. The righty struck out 10.6 batters per nine innings while walking 2.6. It was a really nice year and he’s a really nice pickup for the Mets, even if he is a fallback choice after they failed to sign Bryan Shaw.