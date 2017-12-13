Rockies sign reliever Jake McGee

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that the Rockies have signed reliever Jake McGee. The deal is pending a physical.

McGee, who has been with the Rockies for the past two seasons stays home, where he posted a 3.61 ERA in 62 games. He’s a lefty, but not necessarily a lefty specialist. Indeed, he has a better career line against right handed hitters than lefties, holding them to a .599 OPS while lefties have a .655 OPS off of him.

No word yet on the financials.

Follow @craigcalcaterra