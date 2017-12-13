Report: Astros sign reliever Joe Smith to a two-year contract

Click to email (Opens in new window)

MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart reports that the Astros have signed reliever Joe Smith to a contract, pending a physical. Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle adds that it’s a two-year deal.

Smith, 33, spent last season with the Blue Jays and Indians, putting up an aggregate 3.33 ERA with a 71/10 K/BB ratio across 54 innings.

Smith will bolster the back end of the Astros’ bullpen behind closer Ken Giles.

