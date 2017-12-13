Marlins release Edinson Volquez

Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports that the Marlins have released starter Edinson Volquez, freeing up a spot on the 40-man roster. Volquez was entering the final year of his two-year, $22 million contract signed in November 2016. He was set to earn $13 million for this coming season.

Volquez, 34, underwent Tommy John surgery in August and is expected to miss most, if not all of the 2018 season. He ended his 2017 campaign with a 4.19 ERA and an 81/53 K/BB ratio in 92 1/3 innings across 17 starts.

Since Volquez won’t come back until very late in the 2018 season at minimum, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him remain teamless until next offseason.

