Marlins intend to keep Christian Yelich

With Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna gone, the next logical step for the Marlins would be to trade away Christian Yelich. He’s be an amazingly attractive trade candidate given that he is under team control through 2022, and is owed a very reasonable $58 million or so. He just turned 26 last week and has hit .290/.369/.432 in his five year career. That’s the kind of player and contract that could bring back a mess of prospects.
Except the Marlins, it seems, don’t want to do that. Multiple reports have come out in the last hour saying that the Marlins intend to hold on to Yelich and to build around him.
That could be a negotiating ploy, of course. They’ll no doubt listen to offers and, if the right one comes along, they’d certainly give strong consideration to trading him. A good deal is a good deal.
The only question, in light of the events of the last week, is whether the Marlins would know a good deal if they saw one.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Scott Boras made his annual appearance at the Winter Meetings this morning. As he usually does, he held court in the hallway, with a pack of reporters following him around. As he usually does, he offered up some metaphors and allusions that were, to say the least, unique.
Particularly about the Marlins.
“We’ve seen one of our major league jewelry stores become a pawn shop,” Boras said, referring to the Marlins recent fire sale. Perhaps it’d be be a better metaphor if the Marlins were the pawn shop’s customers, but forget it, he was rolling. Boras:
You have a community down there that grew to know four or five star players. They have a tremendous outfield there. They have a new ballpark. They have an excitement they grew to know. They suffered a tremendous tragedy and loss with Jose Fernandez. As a community, they bonded around that team . . . You would hope that new ownership, that MLB would screen the ownership, so that we have an ownership that comes in and provide additions . . . they come in and they redirect, so you’re not a jewelry store that’s coveting your diamonds. You now become a pawn shop that is trying to pay the rent of the building.
Again, not quite following the through-line of the metaphor, but God love that man.
Boras went on to clarify that he does not blame Derek Jeter for what’s going on with the Marlins right now, saying “I’m not clear that it is his decision-making. He’s not the principal owner. He’s certainly a part of the ownership. But he probably hires people to do that.”
Maybe so. But he’s CEO of the team. The “E” stands for “executive” and executives execute. The buck stops with him, right? If not, why shouldn’t it?