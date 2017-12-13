Jose Canseco tweeted some dumb things about sexual harassment yesterday

Former A’s star Jose Canseco made a series of tweets about sexual misconduct and politicians yesterday. Those tweets led to condemnation from his former team and from NBC Sports California, which employed him as an analyst in 2017.
Among his tweets were comments such as, “What is going on with all these politicians molesting women I’ve been molested by several women and never complained,” and “These women complaining against sexual misconduct are just racist against ugly men.” After he began to receive pushback, he tweeted about political correctness and claimed that the media was overly concerned with him. The tweets, as of this writing, are still up on his page if you’re curious to see them.
Late yesterday, the A’s said this in response:
Among the A’s “most trusted partners,” is NBC Sports California, which is — full, obvious disclosure — affiliated with NBC, and which broadcasts A’s games. Last season Canseco worked for the network, serving as a pregame and postgame analyst. NBC Sports California said the following in response to Canseco’s tweets:
Jose Canseco is no longer an employee with NBC Sports California. His agreement with us ended after the 2017 baseball season. We certainly don’t agree with his comments, which do not reflect the values of our network or our team partner.
Canseco, who has found himself in and out of controversy many, many times since breaking on to the scene in the 1980s, had found notoriety with his Twitter account in recent years. Several of his tweets, many of which were composed by ghostwriters, went viral due to their surreal or absurd quality. One strongly suspects that these tweets were not written by his creative team.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Orioles third baseman Manny Machado will become a free agent after the 2018 season and there has been no suggestion that the O’s and their young star have worked on a contract extension, strongly suggesting that Machado will test the open market next offseason.
While the Orioles have not said much about keeping him or trading him, yesterday considerable chatter filtered out here at the Winter Meetings suggests that they are serious about trading him now in order to get more than a draft pick in return when he eventually leaves Baltimore.
Jon Heyman reported yesterday that the Cardinals were a possible landing spot, and others have speculated that, at the moment, they’re the frontrunners for his services. Buster Olney, in a development that would make people go insane, I suspect, that the Yankees have expressed interest. It seems highly unlikely, though, that the Orioles would trade Machado within the division. Even if they did, they’d likely expect a premium from the Yankees that they would be unwilling to pay, especially given that they could easily wait Machado out until he was a free agent next year and give up nothing but cash for him. A couple of days ago we noted that the Phillies had expressed interest and the Orioles were doing their due diligence with respect to their farm system.
As far as the possible parameters of a deal, Ken Rosenthal reported that the O’s hope to acquire at least two controllable young starters in return. That’s a high price for a one-year Machado rental, but it makes sense for the Orioles to ask it. For Machado’s part, he reportedly wants to return to his original position, shortstop. He does not have no-trade protection, of course, so that may be a wish that is not fulfilled.
Machado had a down 2017, hitting .259/.310/.471, but still hit 33 homers and drove in 95 runs. In the two years prior, however, he posted OPSs of .876 and .861, and he’s still just 25. All of which is to say that the price for a team to acquire him will be high, even if he’s entering his walk year.