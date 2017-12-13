Jose Canseco tweeted some dumb things about sexual harassment yesterday

Former A’s star Jose Canseco made a series of tweets about sexual misconduct and politicians yesterday. Those tweets led to condemnation from his former team and from NBC Sports California, which employed him as an analyst in 2017.

Among his tweets were comments such as, “What is going on with all these politicians molesting women I’ve been molested by several women and never complained,” and “These women complaining against sexual misconduct are just racist against ugly men.” After he began to receive pushback, he tweeted about political correctness and claimed that the media was overly concerned with him. The tweets, as of this writing, are still up on his page if you’re curious to see them.

Late yesterday, the A’s said this in response:

A statement from the Oakland A's. pic.twitter.com/TREZpby3nU — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) December 12, 2017

Among the A’s “most trusted partners,” is NBC Sports California, which is — full, obvious disclosure — affiliated with NBC, and which broadcasts A’s games. Last season Canseco worked for the network, serving as a pregame and postgame analyst. NBC Sports California said the following in response to Canseco’s tweets:

Jose Canseco is no longer an employee with NBC Sports California. His agreement with us ended after the 2017 baseball season. We certainly don’t agree with his comments, which do not reflect the values of our network or our team partner.

Canseco, who has found himself in and out of controversy many, many times since breaking on to the scene in the 1980s, had found notoriety with his Twitter account in recent years. Several of his tweets, many of which were composed by ghostwriters, went viral due to their surreal or absurd quality. One strongly suspects that these tweets were not written by his creative team.

