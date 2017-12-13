Cardinals acquire Marcell Ozuna from the Marlins

The St. Louis Cardinals have acquired Marcell Ozuna from the Miami Marlins. Craig Mish of Sirius XM was the first to report that the deal was done. Ozuna still has to take a physical.
We do not yet have a full report about what the Cards had to give up to get Ozuna, but Jon Heyman reports that righty Sandy Alcantara is one of the players going to Miami. Alcantara, who just turned 22, made his big league debut late in the 2017 season. He went 7-5 with a 4.31 ERA in Double-A this past season. He can throw 100 m.p.h. but he has struggled with control at times. Some have suggested that he’s eventually going to be a reliever, but for now he’s still being developed as a starter.
UPDATE: Joel Sherman has more:
That’s . . . not a fantastic return. Alcantara was a top-10 Cardinals prospect heading into 2017, but he was not a top-100 prospect in all of baseball and, based on this, none of the other ones are either. That the Marlins are giving up a star slugger under team control for two more years for this level of return is not good. Not good at all. At least for them.
Ozuna fills a major need for the Cardinals, who had serious weaknesses in the middle of the order in 2017. Last year their number three hitters hit a combined .246/.338/.425 and their cleanup hitters hit 270/.350/.444. Ozuna, 27, had a fantastic offensive year in 2017, hitting .312/.376/.548 with 37 home runs and 124 RBI in 159 games.
Ozuna made $3.5 million this past season and is due for arbitration this offseason. He is under contractual control through 2019.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Scott Boras made his annual appearance at the Winter Meetings this morning. As he usually does, he held court in the hallway, with a pack of reporters following him around. As he usually does, he offered up some metaphors and allusions that were, to say the least, unique.
Particularly about the Marlins.
“We’ve seen one of our major league jewelry stores become a pawn shop,” Boras said, referring to the Marlins recent fire sale. Perhaps it’d be be a better metaphor if the Marlins were the pawn shop’s customers, but forget it, he was rolling. Boras:
You have a community down there that grew to know four or five star players. They have a tremendous outfield there. They have a new ballpark. They have an excitement they grew to know. They suffered a tremendous tragedy and loss with Jose Fernandez. As a community, they bonded around that team . . . You would hope that new ownership, that MLB would screen the ownership, so that we have an ownership that comes in and provide additions . . . they come in and they redirect, so you’re not a jewelry store that’s coveting your diamonds. You now become a pawn shop that is trying to pay the rent of the building.
Again, not quite following the through-line of the metaphor, but God love that man.
Boras went on to clarify that he does not blame Derek Jeter for what’s going on with the Marlins right now, saying “I’m not clear that it is his decision-making. He’s not the principal owner. He’s certainly a part of the ownership. But he probably hires people to do that.”
Maybe so. But he’s CEO of the team. The “E” stands for “executive” and executives execute. The buck stops with him, right? If not, why shouldn’t it?