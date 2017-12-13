Getty Images

A look at one team’s wooing of Shoehi Ohtani

By Craig CalcaterraDec 13, 2017, 9:40 AM EST
Shoehi Ohtani is a member of the Angels now, but for a brief moment, every team had at least a theoretical chance to sign him. Most of those teams made some sort of effort to woo him before he pared down the list and started taking meetings. Today Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer shows us the effort of one team, the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds gave Buchanan and an MLB.com reporter a look at the materials it put together and presented to Ohtani. They made a video highlighting the city and the club, presented to him on an HD tablet. They made a gigantic coffee table kind of book with scouting reports of Ohtani himself from Bryan Price and the coaching staff, complete with schedules of when he’s hit and when he’d pitch and how they’d assemble his spring training regimen. It contained a message from Joey Votto, and references to how long Votto was under contract and how team ownership and management are locally-based, so as to emphasize the team’s stability. All of it was in Japanese and English, and even the English stuff mentioned distances (e.g. how far the team has to travel, the size of the city, etc.) in kilometers, which is kind of a nice, subtle touch.

I doubt the Reds truly thought they had a serious chance at Ohtani, but the effort put into it seems strong. And, of course, the fact that this is being shared publicly suggests that the Reds want their fans to know how hard they tried.

Definitely fascinating reading.

Mets sign reliever Anthony Swarzak

By Craig CalcaterraDec 13, 2017, 11:53 AM EST
Marc Carig of Newsday reports that the Mets have signed reliever Anthony Swarzak. It’s a two-year, $14 million deal, pending a physical.

Swarzak is an eight-year big league veteran who pitched for the White Sox and Brewers in 2017, posting a 2.33 ERA in 70 games. The righty struck out 10.6 batters per nine innings while walking 2.6. It was a really nice year and he’s a really nice pickup for the Mets, even if he is a fallback choice after they failed to sign Bryan Shaw.