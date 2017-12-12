Getty Images

The Phillies are considering making a play for Jake Arrieta

By Craig CalcaterraDec 12, 2017, 8:28 AM EST
Jon Heyman reports that the Phillies are considering free agent starter Jake Arrieta.

That may seem kind of weird on the surface given that the Phillies, as Heyman notes, are considered to be at least a year from contention. Thing is, though, we really never know for sure when a team will definitely be in contention, do we? We’ve seen a handful of teams’ rebuilding efforts bear competitive fruit ahead of schedule in recent years, including the current World Series champion Houston Astros. They made the dang playoffs a year after losing 92 games, when everyone thought their true competitive window was several years away. Arrieta’s Cubs were much the same way, improving by 24 wins in 2015 to make the playoffs, in large part because of . . . acquiring Jake Arrieta.

Whether Arrieta, who is coming off of a 14-10, 3.53 ERA season, would be interested in the Phillies is unknown, but if I’m a Phillies fan, I’m happy that my club is being aggressive and is at least considering it.

Report: Yankees trade Chase Headley to the Padres

By Craig CalcaterraDec 12, 2017, 11:17 AM EST
Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that a source is telling him that the Yankees have traded Bryan Mitchell and Chase Headley to the San Diego Padres.

Headley, a third baseman, hit .273/.352/.406 for the Yankees last year. He, of course, played for the Padres from 2007 through the middle of 2014, when he was dealt to New York. Mitchell has pitched 48 games for the Yankees, most from the pen, over four seasons, with an ERA of 4.94 in 98.1 innings. He doesn’t strike out many and he walks a lot.

No word yet on what the Padres could be sending to New York. We’ll obviously update as soon as more is learned.