Sheldon Ocker named winner of the 2018 J.G. Taylor Spink Award

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that a source is telling him that the Yankees have traded Bryan Mitchell and Chase Headley to the San Diego Padres.

Headley, a third baseman, hit .273/.352/.406 for the Yankees last year. He, of course, played for the Padres from 2007 through the middle of 2014, when he was dealt to New York. Mitchell has pitched 48 games for the Yankees, most from the pen, over four seasons, with an ERA of 4.94 in 98.1 innings. He doesn’t strike out many and he walks a lot.

No word yet on what the Padres could be sending to New York. We’ll obviously update as soon as more is learned.

