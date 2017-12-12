Rays acquire Ryan Schimpf from the Padres

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired infielder Ryan Schimpf from the San Diego Padres for infielder Deion Tansel.
This is about as minor a deal as there can be, but we’ll take what we can get at a slow Winter Meetings. But it may have at least some minor connection to bigger deals, both completed or rumored.
Schimpf hit just .158 with a .284 on-base percentage in 53 games with the Padres this past season, but he has some power, having hit 14 homers and posted a .424 slugging percentage. With Chase Headley back in San Diego there is less of a chance for him to play now. With the Rays being rumored to be shopping Evan Longoria, he could provide at least some bare minimum insurance for that potential vacancy.
Tansel, 23, was a 32nd rounder of the Rays in 2016. He played in low-A ball last year.
Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports that “at least 10 teams” have inquired on Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich.
He may be one of three 2017 Marlins outfielders to get traded, along with the already departed Giancarlo Stanton and, possibly, Marcell Ozuna. Yelich may also be the most attractive as a trade candidate given that he is under team control through 2021, and is owed a very reasonable $43.25 million for that service. Yelich, who just turned 26 last week, has hit .290/.369/.432 in his five year career.
Frisaro hears that the Braves, Diamondbacks, and Cardinals are among the teams who have checked in on Yelich so far, but expect that list to grow.
Unlike the Stanton trade, the Marlins could acquire a very, very nice haul of prospects for Yelich if they play their cards right. Let’s see if Derek Jeter and his baseball ops team plays its cards right.