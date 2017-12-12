Rays acquire Ryan Schimpf from Padres

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired infielder Ryan Schimpf from the San Diego Padres for infielder Deion Tansel.
This is about as minor a deal as there can be, but we’ll take what we can get at a slow Winter Meetings. But it may have at least some minor connection to bigger deals, both completed or rumored.
Schimpf hit just .158 with a .284 on-base percentage in 53 games with the Padres this past season, but he has some power, having hit 14 homers and posted a .424 slugging percentage. With Chase Headley back in San Diego there is less of a chance for him to play now. With the Rays being rumored to be shopping Evan Longoria, he could provide at least some bare minimum insurance for that potential vacancy.
Tansel, 23, was a 32nd rounder of the Rays in 2016. He played in low-A ball last year.
Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Giants are engaged in “serious discussions” with the Reds to acquire center fielder Billy Hamilton. Talks are apparently advanced enough that a deal could be completed before the end of the Winter Meetings on Thursday.
It’s no secret that the Giants would like to make an upgrade in the outfield this offseason, as the club has also been linked to Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. Currently, the Giants’ outfield consists of Denard Span, Hunter Pence, and Jarrett Parker.
Hamilton, 27, owns a meager .248/.298/.334 batting line across parts of five seasons in the majors with the Reds. However, he has plenty of speed, having stolen at least 56 bases in each of the last four seasons. Hamilton is also well-regarded for his defense, which would be a boon at spacious AT&T Park.
Hamilton is in his second of three years of arbitration eligibility. He’s projected to earn $5 million for this coming season. Buchanan notes that the Rangers are also interested in potentially acquiring Hamilton.