Rays acquire Ryan Schimpf from Padres

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired infielder Ryan Schimpf from the San Diego Padres for infielder Deion Tansel.

This is about as minor a deal as there can be, but we’ll take what we can get at a slow Winter Meetings. But it may have at least some minor connection to bigger deals, both completed or rumored.

Schimpf hit just .158 with a .284 on-base percentage in 53 games with the Padres this past season, but he has some power, having hit 14 homers and posted a .424 slugging percentage. With Chase Headley back in San Diego there is less of a chance for him to play now. With the Rays being rumored to be shopping Evan Longoria, he could provide at least some bare minimum insurance for that potential vacancy.

Tansel, 23, was a 32nd rounder of the Rays in 2016. He played in low-A ball last year.

Follow @craigcalcaterra