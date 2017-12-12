Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Report: Phillies have had ongoing discussions with Addison Reed

By Bill BaerDec 12, 2017, 5:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Phillies have had ongoing discussions with free agent reliever Addison Reed.

Reed, who turns 29 years old later this month, had a solid season between the Mets and Red Sox this past season. He compiled an aggregate 2.84 ERA with 19 saves and a 76/15 K/BB ratio in 76 innings. Reed has had the two best years of his career over the last two seasons, which is certainly an encouraging trend.

The Phillies signed Pat Neshek on Monday evening, but apparently would like to add another veteran arm to the bullpen. If signed, the Phillies would likely use Reed ahead of closer Hector Neris. Neshek would currently operate in the set-up role, though new manager Gabe Kapler would probably use the two interchangeably on an as-needed basis in that role.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora will consider using Craig Kimbrel in the eighth inning

Associated Press
By Bill BaerDec 12, 2017, 7:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

New Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on Tuesday that he will consider using closer Craig Kimbrel in the eighth inning if a high-leverage situation presents itself, ESPN’s Scott Lauber reports.

Kimbrel, 29, pitched before the ninth inning just six times in 67 appearances last season and five times in 57 appearances in 2016, so this would mark a significant shift in his usage. We’ve seen, particularly in the last two postseasons, an evolution in bullpen usage which has included using closers in high-leverage situations before the ninth inning.

This past season, Kimbrel saved 35 games with a 1.43 ERA and a 126/14 K/BB ratio in 69 innings. It seems pretty smart to utilize that skill set in more important situations than absent-mindedly always using him in the ninth inning.