Cardinals taking seats out to create party deck

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the St. Louis Cardinals are making a change to Busch Stadium.
The change: removing some seats in right field to create a party deck kind of area with bars and open spaces for fans to gather. Goold compares it to the open areas in Coors Field and Petco Park. The Tigers did this several years ago at Comerica Park too, with a large bar on an existing right field patio too.
These sorts of areas are pretty great in my experience, at least as long as they’re open to everyone and don’t serve as yet another VIP area. Which, Goold notes, is happily the case in St. Louis. These spaces are nice places to hang out and stretch your legs. It’s a good meetup place for friends who may have seats in different parts of the ballpark and want to connect. From the team’s perspective, yeah, it allows them to sell more standing room tickets, but for high demand games people want that option.
Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that the Giants are engaged in “serious discussions” with the Reds to acquire center fielder Billy Hamilton. Talks are apparently advanced enough that a deal could be completed before the end of the Winter Meetings on Thursday.
It’s no secret that the Giants would like to make an upgrade in the outfield this offseason, as the club has also been linked to Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley, Jr. Currently, the Giants’ outfield consists of Denard Span, Hunter Pence, and Jarrett Parker.
Hamilton, 27, owns a meager .248/.298/.334 batting line across parts of five seasons in the majors with the Reds. However, he has plenty of speed, having stolen at least 56 bases in each of the last four seasons. Hamilton is also well-regarded for his defense, which would be a boon at spacious AT&T Park.
Hamilton is in his second of three years of arbitration eligibility. He’s projected to earn $5 million for this coming season. Buchanan notes that the Rangers are also interested in potentially acquiring Hamilton.