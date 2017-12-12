At least ten teams are interested in Christian Yelich

Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports that “at least 10 teams” have inquired on Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich.

He may be one of three 2017 Marlins outfielders to get traded, along with the already departed Giancarlo Stanton and, possibly, Marcell Ozuna. Yelich may also be the most attractive as a trade candidate given that he is under team control through 2021, and is owed a very reasonable $43.25 million for that service. Yelich, who just turned 26 last week, has hit .290/.369/.432 in his five year career.

Frisaro hears that the Braves, Diamondbacks, and Cardinals are among the teams who have checked in on Yelich so far, but expect that list to grow.

Unlike the Stanton trade, the Marlins could acquire a very, very nice haul of prospects for Yelich if they play their cards right. Let’s see if Derek Jeter and his baseball ops team plays its cards right.

Follow @craigcalcaterra