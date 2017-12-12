Al Avila on trading Ian Kinsler: “We’ve gotten to the point where names have been exchanged.”

Tigers GM Al Avila said on Tuesday, via MLB.com’s Jason Beck, that there’s been significant headway made in the quest to trade second baseman Ian Kinsler. He said, “We’ve gotten to the point where names have been exchanged. We just can’t agree.”
Kinsler, 35, is in the last year of his contract with the Tigers, earning $10 million for this coming season. In 2017, the veteran batted .236/.313/.412 with 22 home runs, 52 RBI, and 90 runs scored in 613 plate appearances.
It’s not known yet which team (or teams) have gotten far in discussions with the Tigers, but the Angels have been suggested as a good fit given their need for a second baseman.
New Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on Tuesday that he will consider using closer Craig Kimbrel in the eighth inning if a high-leverage situation presents itself, ESPN’s Scott Lauber reports.
Kimbrel, 29, pitched before the ninth inning just six times in 67 appearances last season and five times in 57 appearances in 2016, so this would mark a significant shift in his usage. We’ve seen, particularly in the last two postseasons, an evolution in bullpen usage which has included using closers in high-leverage situations before the ninth inning.
This past season, Kimbrel saved 35 games with a 1.43 ERA and a 126/14 K/BB ratio in 69 innings. It seems pretty smart to utilize that skill set in more important situations than absent-mindedly always using him in the ninth inning.