The Angels have had discussions with CC Sabathia

George A. King III of the New York Post reports that the Angels have had discussions with free agent lefty C.C. Sabathia.
Sabathia had a nice bounce back year in 2017, going 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA and a 120/50 K/BB ratio across 148.2 innings at age 37. He was strong in the postseason as well. The Yankees are reported to want him back and, as far as is known publicly, Sabathia isn’t interested in finding a new club, so perhaps this is just a leverage move. Then again, the Angels have been pretty darn busy this offseason, re-signing Justin Upton to a long-term deal and signing Shohei Ohtani, so maybe they’re serious in pursuit of the 37-year-old Sabathia.
It’d be interesting to see if, in the event Sabathia did go to Anaheim, the New York press ran with the same, provincial angle about Sabathia being “afraid” to play in New York that they did with Ohtani.
Aaron Boone has no experience as a coach or a manager at any level. As such, some have speculated that he’d hire a more seasoned hand as his bench coach as he begins his first season as Yankees manager. Someone like, say, Eric Wedge, who was a candidate for the job Boone got and who once managed Boone in Cleveland.
Nope. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, he’s going with Josh Bard.
Bard, 39, was a teammate of Boone’s with the Indians in 2005. He’s not without coaching experience, having spent the last two seasons as the Dodgers’ bullpen coach, but he’s not that Gene Lamont/Don Zimmer-type we often see in the bench coach role.
Which is fine because different managers want different things from their bench coach. Some are strategy guys, helping with in-game decision making. Others are relationship guys who help managers understand all of the dynamics of the clubhouse while they’re worrying more about lineups and stuff. Others are trust guys, who can serve as the manager’s sounding board, among other things. Some are combinations of all of these things. As Feinsand notes in his story, Boone said at his introductory press conference that he’s looking for this:
“I want smart sitting next to me. I want confidence sitting next to me. I want a guy who can walk out into that room and as I talk about relationships I expect to have with my players, I expect that even to be more so with my coaching staff. Whether that is a guy with all kinds of experience or little experience. I am not concerned about that.”