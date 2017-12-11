Getty Images

Major League Baseball reorganizes its front office

By Craig CalcaterraDec 11, 2017, 9:14 AM EST
Major League Baseball announced this morning that it has reorganized the senior staff of the league office. It’ll break down like this:

  • Dan Halem will assume the title of Deputy Commissioner, Baseball Administration and will continue in his capacity as Chief Legal Officer. Halem will oversee MLB’s labor relations, baseball operations, all legal functions, human resources, diversity efforts and the Department of Investigations, among other areas;
  • Tony Petitti, who had been Chief Operating Officer, will assume the title of Deputy Commissioner, Business & Media and will manage all content and revenue-related operations. Petitti will oversee MLB’s marketing, broadcasting and media rights, MLB Network (MLBN), digital content, product development, youth programming and special events, among other areas;
  • Chris Park will assume the title of Executive Vice President, Product & Marketing, working closely with Petitti and managing all MLB digital consumer products, including the At Bat app and MLB.TV, among other areas;
  • Noah Garden will be Executive Vice President, Commerce, overseeing all domestic and international sales, licensing and sponsorship activities across MLB, MLB Advanced Media (MLBAM) and MLBN, as well as ticketing through Tickets.com, and working closely with Petitti;
  • Chris Marinak will assume the title of Executive Vice President, Strategy, Technology & Innovation and will manage the technology organization, including all on-field technology (e.g., Replay and Statcast), strategic baseball initiatives and work with the Competition Committee;
  • Jason Gaedtke will continue as MLB’s Chief Technology Officer responsible for all technology initiatives, including software and data engineering, mobile app development and technology infrastructure;
  • Joe Torre will remain MLB’s Chief Baseball Officer;
  • Bob Starkey will remain MLB’s Chief Financial Officer & Senior Advisor and will now have direct oversight of all finance functions, including MLB, MLBAM and MLBN; and
  • Pat Courtney will remain MLB’s Chief Communications Officer and his responsibilities will include public relations, social responsibility, community affairs and charities (including the Baseball Assistance Team).

The big takeaway here is that Halem and Petitti — legal and business guys — are now deputy commissioners and that marketing, sales, and technology guys are all listed ahead of substantive baseball guys. Which makes perfect sense when you understand what the work of the league office actually entials.

Baseball is a business, folks. To the men who run it, it’s a business first, as is evidenced by their org chart.

The Baltimore Orioles did not try to get Shohei Ohtani . . . out of principle

By Craig CalcaterraDec 11, 2017, 10:49 AM EST
Shohei Ohtani made it pretty clear early in the posting process that he was not going to consider east coast teams. As such, it’s understandable if east coast teams didn’t stop all work in order to put together an Ohtani pitch before he signed with the Angels. The Baltimore Orioles, however, didn’t do so for a somewhat different reason than all of the other also-rans.

Their reason, as explained by general manager Dan Duquette on MLB Network Radio yesterday was “because philosophically we don’t participate on the posting part of it.” Suggesting that, as a matter of policy, they will not even attempt to sign Japanese players via the posting system.

Like I said, that probably didn’t make a hill of beans’ difference when it came to Ohtani, who was unlikely to give the O’s the time of day. I find it really weird, though, that the Orioles would totally reject the idea of signing Japanese players via the posting system on policy grounds. None of their opponents are willing to unilaterally disarm in that fashion, I presume.

More than that, though, why would you make that philosophy public? Don’t you want your rivals to think you’re in competition with them in all facets of the game? Don’t you want your fans to think that you’ll stop at nothing to improve the team?

An odd thing to say for Duquette. I don’t know quite why he’d say such a thing.

 