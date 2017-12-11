It’s official: Giancarlo Stanton becomes a Yankee

The New York Yankees announced this morning that Giancarlo Stanton has officially waived his no-trade clause and that their blockbuster deal for the reigning NL MVP is complete. The club will hold a 2PM Eastern press conference to introduce their new slugger. They noted that he will wear number 27. Sorry Austin Romine. You gotta find another number.
As reported last week, the Yankees received Stanton and cash considerations in exchange for second baseman Starlin Castro, minor league pitcher Jorge Guzman and minor league infielder Jose Devers. The Yankees will pay $265 million of the $295 million owed the 28-year-old Stanton over the next 10 years. Stanton has an opt-out clause he can exercise after the 2020 season. His full no-trade clause follows him to New York as well.
After the announcement, the Yankees tweeted out some fun things. Some of it was downright savage. Power tweets, in fact:
I’m gonna assume that last one was aimed at the Red Sox.
The Marlins have not tweeted in three days.