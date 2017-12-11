It’s official: Giancarlo Stanton becomes a Yankee

The New York Yankees announced this morning that Giancarlo Stanton has officially waived his no-trade clause and that their blockbuster deal for the reigning NL MVP is complete. The club will hold a 2PM Eastern press conference to introduce their new slugger. They noted that he will wear number 27. Sorry Austin Romine. You gotta find another number.

As reported last week, the Yankees received Stanton and cash considerations in exchange for second baseman Starlin Castro, minor league pitcher Jorge Guzman and minor league infielder Jose Devers. The Yankees will pay $265 million of the $295 million owed the 28-year-old Stanton over the next 10 years. Stanton has an opt-out clause he can exercise after the 2020 season. His full no-trade clause follows him to New York as well.

After the announcement, the Yankees tweeted out some fun things. Some of it was downright savage. Power tweets, in fact:

With Stanton (59HR) and Judge (52HR), the 2018 @Yankees will be the first team to open a season with the Majors’ top two home run hitters from the prior year since the 1966 Giants had Willie Mays (52HR in 1965) and Willie McCovey (39HR in 1965). @EliasSports — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) December 11, 2017

The @Yankees will be the eighth team in MLB history to open the season with an MVP and a Rookie of the Year from the prior season, and the first since the 1989 Oakland Athletics had 1988 AL MVP Jose Canseco and AL ROY Walt Weiss. @EliasSports — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) December 11, 2017

The 2018 Yankees will be the second team in MLB history to acquire MLB’s home run champion after leading the Majors in team homers the prior year (the Yankees acquired Babe Ruth following the 1919 season). @EliasSports — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) December 11, 2017

I’m gonna assume that last one was aimed at the Red Sox.

The Marlins have not tweeted in three days.

