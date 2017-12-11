Ian Kinsler could be traded this week

Tigers general manager Al Avila said today that he may trade Ian Kinsler during the Winter Meetings.
The Tigers are rebuilding to it makes sense that they trade the veteran Kinsler. Earlier this offseason he had been linked to the Mets and Angels. There is a lot of competition for the Tigers in trading Kinsler, though, as the Marlins are thought to be shopping Starlin Castro. Neil Walker is likewise available as a free agent.
Kinsler, 35, batted .236/.313/.412 with 22 homers and 14 steals over 139 games this past season. He’s owed $11 million in 2018 in the final year of his contract. He can probably be obtained for the cost of the contract.
In other news, Kinsler wears number 3 for the Tigers, who today announced that they will retire number 3 for Alan Trammell, who was just elected to the Hall of Fame. A Kinsler trade would, at the very least, save the team an awkward conversation.
The New York Yankees announced this morning that Giancarlo Stanton has officially waived his no-trade clause and that their blockbuster deal for the reigning NL MVP is complete. The club will hold a 2PM Eastern press conference to introduce their new slugger. They noted that he will wear number 27. Sorry Austin Romine. You gotta find another number.
As reported last week, the Yankees received Stanton and cash considerations in exchange for second baseman Starlin Castro, minor league pitcher Jorge Guzman and minor league infielder Jose Devers. The Yankees will pay $265 million of the $295 million owed the 28-year-old Stanton over the next 10 years. Stanton has an opt-out clause he can exercise after the 2020 season. His full no-trade clause follows him to New York as well.
After the announcement, the Yankees tweeted out some fun things. Some of it was downright savage. Power tweets, in fact:
I’m gonna assume that last one was aimed at the Red Sox.
The Marlins have not tweeted in three days.