Ian Kinsler could be traded this week

Tigers general manager Al Avila said today that he may trade Ian Kinsler during the Winter Meetings.

The Tigers are rebuilding to it makes sense that they trade the veteran Kinsler. Earlier this offseason he had been linked to the Mets and Angels. There is a lot of competition for the Tigers in trading Kinsler, though, as the Marlins are thought to be shopping Starlin Castro. Neil Walker is likewise available as a free agent.

Kinsler, 35, batted .236/.313/.412 with 22 homers and 14 steals over 139 games this past season. He’s owed $11 million in 2018 in the final year of his contract. He can probably be obtained for the cost of the contract.

In other news, Kinsler wears number 3 for the Tigers, who today announced that they will retire number 3 for Alan Trammell, who was just elected to the Hall of Fame. A Kinsler trade would, at the very least, save the team an awkward conversation.

