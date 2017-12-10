Getty Images

Report: Red Sox showing interest in Kyle Schwarber

By Ashley VarelaDec 10, 2017, 11:57 AM EST
8 Comments

Giancarlo Stanton‘s trade to the Yankees on Saturday, while still unofficial as of Sunday morning, sent ripple effects through the rest of the league. Those who didn’t manage to trade for the Marlins’ slugger (or two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, for that matter) appear to be kicking the tires on every other viable player, as is the nature of the Hot Stove season. Scott Lauber of ESPN Boston reports that the Red Sox have expressed interest in Cubs’ outfielder Kyle Schwarber, whom they envision as a strong asset at DH.

Schwarber, 24, completed his third run with the Cubs in 2017. After missing all but two games of the 2016 season while recovering from knee surgery, he bounced back with a .211/.355/.487 batting line and a career-best 30 home runs and .256 ISO in 486 plate appearances. While he has yet to return to the .293-BABIP, 1.8-fWAR ways of his rookie campaign, Lauber notes that Schwarber remains a favorite of club president Theo Epstein, which presumably makes any trade a difficult one.

The Red Sox don’t appear to have made a formal offer for Schwarber, and it’s not yet clear whether the Cubs would even listen to a trade proposition involving their former top-5 prospect. MLB.com’s Carrie Muskat offers this insight from Epstein:

[Schwarber] has got certain toughness and leadership qualities that are hard to find that we don’t necessarily have in surplus and in abundance in the clubhouse,” Epstein said. “He has a certain energy and grit and ability to bring people together, and that’s important. The biggest thing is his bat. We think he’s the type of offensive player who you build around along with a couple other guys.

Assuming the Cubs would ask for a substantial return for the outfielder/backup catcher, the Red Sox may not have much to offer in a deal. Per Lauber’s report, Boston depleted most of their farm system depth to get big names like Chris Sale, Craig Kimbrel and others, and may not have enough left in the tank to convince the already-reluctant Cubs to part with one of their favorite players.

Jack Morris and Alan Trammell make the Hall of Fame on the Modern Era ballot

Rick Stewart/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 10, 2017, 6:37 PM EST
1 Comment

The Modern Era ballot was revealed last month. The results have been announced on Sunday night. Jack Morris and Alan Trammell will be inducted into the Hall of Fame next summer.

Morris, now 62, pitched parts of 18 seasons in the majors, 14 of which were spent with the Tigers. He played on four championship teams: the 1984 Tigers, the 1991 Twins, and the 1992-93 Blue Jays. While his regular season stats weren’t terribly impressive beyond his 254 wins, Morris has always had a decent amount of Hall of Fame support due to his postseason performances. Morris shut the Braves out over 10 innings in Game 7 of the ’91 World Series. That being said, his postseason ERA of 3.80 isn’t far off his regular season ERA of 3.90. If you ask me, Morris doesn’t pass muster for the Hall of Fame. He now has the highest career ERA of any pitcher in the Hall.

Trammel, now 59, had been unjustly kept out of the Hall of Fame despite a terrific career. He hit .285/.352/.415 across parts of 20 seasons from 1977-96, all with the Tigers. He was regarded as a tremendous defender and made a memorable combination up the middle with Lou Whitaker, who also played with the Tigers from 1977-95. According to Baseball Reference, Trammell racked up 70.4 Wins Above Replacement during his career, which is slightly more than Hall of Famer Barry Larkin (70.2) and as much as Hall of Famer Ron Santo (70.4).

Steve Garvey, Tommy John, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Ted Simmons, Luis Tiant, and Marvin Miller were not elected to the Hall of Fame. Miller continuing to be shut out is a travesty. Craig has written at length here about Miller’s exclusion.