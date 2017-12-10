Reports: Cardinals sign Luke Gregerson to two-year deal

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Cardinals have signed free agent reliever Luke Gregerson to a two-year deal worth $11 million. The deal, which is pending a physical, also includes a vesting option for the 2020 season. According to Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, Gregerson will earn $5 million each season and will earn another $1 million if his buyout clause is exercised.

Gregerson, 33, spent the last three seasons with the Astros, culminating in a championship in 2017. During the regular season, he posted a 4.57 ERA with a 70/20 K/BB ratio in 61 innings. He didn’t allow a run in 3 2/3 innings across five appearances in the postseason.

Peripherals suggest Gregerson could have a bounce-back year in 2018, if one believes his home run rate — 13 allowed in 55 total fly balls, or 23.6 percent — to be a fluke. The right-hander’s strikeout rates the past two seasons — 29.1 percent and 26.6 percent — have been his highest since his first two seasons in the majors.

Now that the Giancarlo Stanton and Shohei Ohtani situations have been settled, we’re likely to see a lot of free agent dominoes start to fall, especially with the winter meetings getting under way.

