Braves to hire Alex Tamin as director of major league operations

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Braves will hire Alex Tamin as director of major league operations. Tamin filled a similar role with the Dodgers last season and has worked extensively with Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos.

After spending a number of years working on arbitration cases as outside counsel for various MLB teams, Tamin signed on with the Dodgers in 2011 as director of baseball contracts, research and operations. During his six-year tenure with the team, he also assisted in player analysis and focused on blending the best of both scouting and sabermetrics. Per Rosenthal’s report, he not only oversaw the club’s transactions but was “heavily involved” in their advanced scouting process, and is expected to do much of the same for the Braves.

Tamin is the latest addition to Anthopoulos’ revamped front office, following the addition of vice president of amateur and international scouting Andrew Tinnish and the subsequent promotion of assistant general manager Perry Minasian. The Braves have yet to confirm the hiring.

