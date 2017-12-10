Braves to hire Alex Tamin as director of major league operations

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Braves will hire Alex Tamin as director of major league operations. Tamin filled a similar role with the Dodgers last season and has worked extensively with Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos.
After spending a number of years working on arbitration cases as outside counsel for various MLB teams, Tamin signed on with the Dodgers in 2011 as director of baseball contracts, research and operations. During his six-year tenure with the team, he also assisted in player analysis and focused on blending the best of both scouting and sabermetrics. Per Rosenthal’s report, he not only oversaw the club’s transactions but was “heavily involved” in their advanced scouting process, and is expected to do much of the same for the Braves.
Tamin is the latest addition to Anthopoulos’ revamped front office, following the addition of vice president of amateur and international scouting Andrew Tinnish and the subsequent promotion of assistant general manager Perry Minasian. The Braves have yet to confirm the hiring.
The Cubs are reportedly close to a deal for free agent right-hander Brandon Morrow, per CBS Chicago’s Bruce Levine and FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman. This gels with Levine’s report from Saturday, in which he hinted that the club appeared likely to make a move before the Winter Meetings on Monday with Morrow, right-handed starter Alex Cobb and free agent reliever Addison Reed ranked high on their wish list. While the Cubs have not yet confirmed the deal, Heyman hears that it will be for “$10 or $11 million [per] year.”
Morrow, 33, recently polished off a one-year stint as the Dodgers’ setup man. He pitched to a sterling 2.06 ERA, 1.9 BB/9, 10.3 SO/9 and 0.0 HR/9 in 43 2/3 innings, earning 1.7 fWAR and making 2017 his most valuable season since his 2012 run with the Blue Jays. More importantly, he managed to stay healthy for the entire season, exhibiting no signs of the shoulder inflammation and forearm issues that plagued him over the last four years.
In November, Morrow expressed a desire to remain with the Dodgers — assuming, of course, that they were willing to pony up the kind of multi-year deal he’s currently seeking. There doesn’t appear to be any movement on that front, however, and the Cubs can offer Morrow something the Dodgers can’t: the opportunity to convert to a closing role.