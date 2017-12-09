Getty Images

With Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees lineup absolutely terrifying

By Craig CalcaterraDec 9, 2017, 10:09 AM EST
The deal is not done yetGiancarlo Stanton has to approve it — but it’s hard not to get a little bit ahead of ourselves and imagine what the Yankees lineup would look like with the game’s best slugger right in the middle of it.

At the outset, let us note that the Yankees were not hurting for power to begin with. They led all of baseball with 241 home runs. They were second in runs scored, just behind the World Series champion Astros, and fourth in slugging percentage. The Bombers hit bombs even without Stanton.

And that was the case even though they didn’t have Gary Sanchez for a month of the season. And with Chris Carter wasting around 200 plate appearances at first base for the first couple months of the season. And with the promising Greg Bird missing almost all of the year. And Aaron Hicks missing a lot of time due to oblique injuries. Indeed, the Yankees lineup could’ve, with a couple of breaks, been even more impressive than it already was.

Now look at it:

CF Brett Gardner
LF Aaron Judge
RF Giancarlo Stanton
C Gary Sanchez
1B Greg Bird
SS Didi Gregorius
DH Aaron Hicks
3B Chase Headley
2B Gleyber Torres or Ronald Torreyes

There could obviously be some variations on all of this. Hicks could play center and Gardner could play left with Judge or Stanton DHing. Jacoby Ellsbury is knocking around the roster too, though he’d be even more marginalized with Stanton on the team than he already was at the end of 2017, when he was basically a fourth outfielder. Upshot: Aaron Boone will have the option of rotating Stanton, Judge, Hicks and Gardner through the outfield and DH as he sees fit.

While it’s hard to assume that Stanton and Judge will duplicate their astounding 2017 numbers, they’re certainly the two most potent power bats in the game. You can assume that Sanchez will improve his overall production if he avoids injury. And Greg Bird at first base all year presents an upgrade as well. If Torres is what he’s cracked up to be, the loss of Starlin Castro will not hurt all that much.

The optimal OF/DH rotation and forecasting the production of young players are all interesting to think about. But I prefer to look at the big picture here. The picture in which Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Gary Sanchez go back-to-back-to-back in the Yankees lineup all season long. Last year the three of them combined for 144 home runs. to put that in perspective, the San Francisco Giants had 128 home runs in 2017. The entire San Francisco Giants team.

Yeah, I think the Yankees are gonna hit a little next year.

The Mets plan to inquire about Starlin Castro

By Ashley VarelaDec 9, 2017, 3:15 PM EST
Yankees’ second baseman Starlin Castro is presumed to be heading to the Marlins in a trade for Giancarlo Stanton this weekend, and once that deal is official, his stay in Miami may be a fairly brief one. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets intend to inquire about Castro’s availability as part of their ongoing search for help at second base.

Castro, 27, saw a modest spike in his value during the 2017 season. He earned 1.9 fWAR in his second run with the Yankees, batting a hefty .300/.338/.454 with 16 home runs and a .153 ISO in 473 plate appearances. His progress was somewhat halted by a nagging left hamstring strain, however, and he missed just over seven weeks on the disabled list as a result. He’s under contract through 2019 with a $16 million club option and $1 million buyout for the 2020 season.

The Mets have left no stone unturned this offseason. To date, they’ve expressed interest in the Tigers’ Ian Kinsler and the Indians’ Jason Kipnis, and Marc Carig of Newsday adds that they may also target the Pirates’ Josh Harrison when the Winter Meetings kick off on Monday. Carig hears that the club would prefer other second base options over Castro, but expects talks to continue with interested parties over the next week. As Puma points out, this wouldn’t be the first time the Mets have targeted Castro, but they’re expected to keep Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom off the table during any negotiations.