The Mets plan to inquire about Starlin Castro

Yankees’ second baseman Starlin Castro is presumed to be heading to the Marlins in a trade for Giancarlo Stanton this weekend, and once that deal is official, his stay in Miami may be a fairly brief one. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets intend to inquire about Castro’s availability as part of their ongoing search for help at second base.
Castro, 27, saw a modest spike in his value during the 2017 season. He earned 1.9 fWAR in his second run with the Yankees, batting a hefty .300/.338/.454 with 16 home runs and a .153 ISO in 473 plate appearances. His progress was somewhat halted by a nagging left hamstring strain, however, and he missed just over seven weeks on the disabled list as a result. He’s under contract through 2019 with a $16 million club option and $1 million buyout for the 2020 season.
The Mets have left no stone unturned this offseason. To date, they’ve expressed interest in the Tigers’ Ian Kinsler and the Indians’ Jason Kipnis, and Marc Carig of Newsday adds that they may also target the Pirates’ Josh Harrison when the Winter Meetings kick off on Monday. Carig hears that the club would prefer other second base options over Castro, but expects talks to continue with interested parties over the next week. As Puma points out, this wouldn’t be the first time the Mets have targeted Castro, but they’re expected to keep Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom off the table during any negotiations.
While the Yankees aren’t expected to finalize their acquisition of Marlins’ outfielder Giancarlo Stanton until later this weekend, the terms of the deal have been reported. The Marlins will receive veteran second baseman Starlin Castro, minor league right-hander Jorge Guzman and infielder Jose Devers in exchange for Stanton and approximately $30 million. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the $30 million will only be paid out in full if Stanton elects not to opt out after the 2020 season. The Yankees will absorb the remaining $265 million left on his contract.
With the price break the Yankees are getting in the deal, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that it’s likely they’ll be able to avoid going over the luxury tax threshold in 2018. After offloading Castro’s $7.57 million salary and taking into account the $25 million Stanton is due next season, the club is looking at a payroll increase of just under $17.5 million. Morosi adds that the $30 million the Yankees receive from Miami will be paid out in $3 million installments to help offset the luxury tax restrictions each year.
As for the Marlins, they’ll come away from the trade with just one top-10 Yankees prospect: right-hander Jorge Guzman, who was ranked no. 9 by MLBPipeline.com in 2017 and is expected to break into the big leagues as soon as 2019. The 21-year-old pitched exclusively out of the rotation for Low-A Staten Island last season, impressing with a 5-3 record in 13 starts and a 2.30 ERA, 2.4 BB/9 and 11.9 SO/9 through 66 2/3 innings.
Jose Devers, 18, was also included in the deal. The shortstop/DH made his first foray into pro ball in 2017, slashing a combined .245/.336/.342 with 13 extra-base hits and 16 stolen bases in 216 PA for the Yankees’ rookie-level affiliates in the Gulf Coast League and Dominican Summer League.