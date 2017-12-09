The Mets plan to inquire about Starlin Castro

Yankees’ second baseman Starlin Castro is presumed to be heading to the Marlins in a trade for Giancarlo Stanton this weekend, and once that deal is official, his stay in Miami may be a fairly brief one. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets intend to inquire about Castro’s availability as part of their ongoing search for help at second base.

Castro, 27, saw a modest spike in his value during the 2017 season. He earned 1.9 fWAR in his second run with the Yankees, batting a hefty .300/.338/.454 with 16 home runs and a .153 ISO in 473 plate appearances. His progress was somewhat halted by a nagging left hamstring strain, however, and he missed just over seven weeks on the disabled list as a result. He’s under contract through 2019 with a $16 million club option and $1 million buyout for the 2020 season.

The Mets have left no stone unturned this offseason. To date, they’ve expressed interest in the Tigers’ Ian Kinsler and the Indians’ Jason Kipnis, and Marc Carig of Newsday adds that they may also target the Pirates’ Josh Harrison when the Winter Meetings kick off on Monday. Carig hears that the club would prefer other second base options over Castro, but expects talks to continue with interested parties over the next week. As Puma points out, this wouldn’t be the first time the Mets have targeted Castro, but they’re expected to keep Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom off the table during any negotiations.

