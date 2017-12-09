Getty Images

The Dodgers didn’t plan on making a last-minute push for Giancarlo Stanton trade

By Ashley VarelaDec 9, 2017, 12:14 PM EST
It’s a foregone conclusion by this point, as Giancarlo Stanton is reportedly en route to New York to confirm a deal with the Yankees today, but MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports that it was unlikely that the Dodgers would have made a last-ditch effort for Giancarlo Stanton this weekend. They were still in the middle of trade talks with the Marlins as of Friday night, but had not advanced as far as the Yankees in negotiations and were no longer thought to be serious players for the outfielder.

While Los Angeles was considered a preferred destination for Stanton at one point, there were a number of factors that made a deal iffy at best. Taking on the entirety of Stanton’s $295 million salary was never a possibility, and it would have been difficult, if not impossible for them to keep their payroll below the luxury tax threshold for the next several years. Stanton wouldn’t have been their only consideration, either, as they still have several big contract decisions on the horizon with established stars like Clayton Kershaw (who can opt out after the 2018 season), Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger.

Another point that worked against the Dodgers was their desire to offload larger contracts in a potential deal for Stanton. As Morosi pointed out yesterday, the Yankees were willing to provide the Marlins with an affordable, serviceable veteran in Starlin Castro, who comes cheaper than fellow veterans Adrian Gonzalez, Brandon McCarthy or Scott Kazmir would have. Combined with the Dodgers’ inability to absorb a large chunk of Stanton’s salary, it’s hardly surprising that the Marlins opted for a more team-friendly deal with the Yankees — as for Stanton himself, he may have missed out on signing with his hometown club, but still checked an item off his wish list after netting a contract with a top contender.

At least the Dodgers won’t face to face the Yankees’ star-studded lineup anytime soon… provided, of course, that the two don’t meet in the World Series.

With Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees lineup will be absolutely terrifying

By Craig CalcaterraDec 9, 2017, 10:09 AM EST
The deal is not done yetGiancarlo Stanton has to approve it — but it’s hard not to get a little bit ahead of ourselves and imagine what the Yankees lineup would look like with the game’s best slugger right in the middle of it.

At the outset, let us note that the Yankees were not hurting for power to begin with. They led all of baseball with 241 home runs. They were second in runs scored, just behind the World Series champion Astros, and fourth in slugging percentage. The Bombers hit bombs even without Stanton.

And that was the case even though they didn’t have Gary Sanchez for a month of the season. And with Chris Carter wasting around 200 plate appearances at first base for the first couple months of the season. And with the promising Greg Bird missing almost all of the year. And Aaron Hicks missing a lot of time due to oblique injuries. Indeed, the Yankees lineup could’ve, with a couple of breaks, been even more impressive than it already was.

Now look at it:

CF Brett Gardner
LF Aaron Judge
RF Giancarlo Stanton
C Gary Sanchez
1B Greg Bird
SS Didi Gregorius
DH Aaron Hicks
3B Chase Headley
2B Gleyber Torres or Ronald Torreyes

There could obviously be some variations on all of this. Hicks could play center and Gardner could play left with Judge or Stanton DHing. Jacoby Ellsbury is knocking around the roster too, though he’d be even more marginalized with Stanton on the team than he already was at the end of 2017, when he was basically a fourth outfielder. Upshot: Aaron Boone will have the option of rotating Stanton, Judge, Hicks and Gardner through the outfield and DH as he sees fit.

While it’s hard to assume that Stanton and Judge will duplicate their astounding 2017 numbers, they’re certainly the two most potent power bats in the game. You can assume that Sanchez will improve his overall production if he avoids injury. And Greg Bird at first base all year presents an upgrade as well. If Torres is what he’s cracked up to be, the loss of Starlin Castro will not hurt all that much.

The optimal OF/DH rotation and forecasting the production of young players are all interesting to think about. But I prefer to look at the big picture here. The picture in which Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, and Gary Sanchez go back-to-back-to-back in the Yankees lineup all season long. Last year the three of them combined for 144 home runs. to put that in perspective, the San Francisco Giants had 128 home runs in 2017. The entire San Francisco Giants team.

Yeah, I think the Yankees are gonna hit a little next year.