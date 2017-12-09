Report: Rangers sign former Braves prospect Yenci Pena

Another former Braves prospect has latched onto a new team, per Baseball America’s Ben Badler. The Rangers reportedly inked shortstop Yenci Pena to a $675,000 signing bonus, which will add to the $1.05 million Pena already received from the Braves.

Pena, 17, originally signed on with Atlanta last July as part of a group that included shortstop Kevin Maitan, catcher Abrahan Gutierrez and infielders Yunior Severino and Livan Soto. In 2017, he spent his age-16 season in the Dominican Summer League and hit .230/.328/.655 with 11 extra-base hits and seven stolen bases in 190 plate appearances.

With Pena off the market, just four ex-Braves prospects still remain unsigned: right-hander Juan Contreras, shortstop Angel Rojas and outfielders Antonio Sucre and Brandol Mezquita. According to Badler, the four are eligible to accept a second signing bonus through January 15. Of the nine players who have already found a landing spot this winter, Yunior Severino (Twins) and Kevin Maitan (Angels) have commanded the highest bonuses, at $2.5 million and $2.2 million, respectively.

