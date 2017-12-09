Getty Images

Report: Cubs will make a big push to sign Alex Cobb

By Ashley VarelaDec 9, 2017, 10:48 PM EST
The Cubs are looking for help on all fronts this winter, particularly when it comes to their pitching staff. Bruce Levine of CBS Chicago reports that the team is seriously pursuing free agent right-hander Alex Cobb, and while it’s not the first time the two have been linked in offseason rumors, Levine speculates that a deal could happen prior to the Winter Meetings on Monday.

Cobb, 30, rejected a $17.4 million qualifying offer from the Rays last month. He made a successful comeback in his first full season post-Tommy John surgery and is reportedly seeking a four-year deal, which has the potential to keep the Cubs’ core rotation intact for the next 2-3 years. Granted, the righty’s recent history of elbow injuries doesn’t exactly make him a sure thing for any rotation, and the Cubs still appear to be up against several other suitors, including the Yankees. Should they manage to ink him to a contract prior to Monday’s free agent frenzy in Orlando (giving up their second-highest draft pick and $500,000 in international bonus pool money to do so), Levine notes that it could give them some added leverage as they try to secure more pitching depth over the coming week.

Of course, the Cubs’ offseason wish list extends beyond the rotation, especially in the absence of closer Wade Davis. Levine lists free agent right-handers Addison Reed and Brandon Morrow as possible bullpen targets, even as Newsday’s Marc Carig reports that the Mets might try to re-sign Reed in 2018. Morrow, meanwhile, has already drawn interest from the Giants and Dodgers, though he’s expected to command a shorter, cheaper contract than Reed this offseason.

Shohei Ohtani may not play the outfield in 2018

By Ashley VarelaDec 9, 2017, 8:20 PM EST
Shohei Ohtani may be the first legitimate two-way player to break into Major League Baseball in recent history, but you won’t find him playing the outfield in 2018. At least, that’s the way Angels GM Billy Eppler put it during Ohtani’s press conference on Saturday, saying that while he was open to a six-man rotation, he didn’t anticipate the young star taking the field during his first season in the majors.

That’s not to say Ohtani will sacrifice any time at the plate. The 23-year-old is still expected to log at-bats at DH and will give veteran slugger and primary designated hitter Albert Pujols a bit of a breather there. According to MLB.com’s Maria Guardado, Ohtani became accustomed to batting three days a week when he played for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in NPB.

For the time being, it appears the Angels will push forward with Ohtani as a pitcher first and outfielder second. The two-way star is currently ranked first among all right-handed pitching prospects and fourth among all outfield prospects, per MLBPipeline.com. He tossed five starts in 2017, compiling a 3.20 ERA, 6.8 BB/9 and 10.3 SO/9 in 25 1/3 innings, but has not played the outfield since a six-game stint during his age-19 season in 2014.