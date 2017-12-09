Nationals sign David Goforth to minor league deal

The Nationals have signed free agent reliever David Goforth to a minor league deal, the team confirmed Saturday. The deal includes an invite to spring training.

Goforth, 29, completed his third campaign with the Brewers in 2017. The right-hander lasted just four days in the majors, tossing one scoreless inning before getting reassigned to Triple-A Colorado Springs for the rest of the year. In Triple-A, he produced a 3.98 ERA, 4.3 BB/9 and 6.3 SO/9 in 54 1/3 innings and elected free agency following the conclusion of the season in October.

While Goforth has found moderate success after converting from the rotation to the bullpen in 2014, he’ll serve as bullpen depth with limited major league experience and spotty command. Over three years in the majors, the righty racked up just 36 1/3 total innings and has yet to earn a full-time role. Still, he gives the club another right-handed arm with a habit of staying healthy, which could be just what the Nationals need as they cross their fingers for productive seasons from injury-plagued righties Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover in 2018.

Follow @wcoastfangirl