Nationals sign David Goforth to minor league deal

The Nationals have signed free agent reliever David Goforth to a minor league deal, the team confirmed Saturday. The deal includes an invite to spring training.
Goforth, 29, completed his third campaign with the Brewers in 2017. The right-hander lasted just four days in the majors, tossing one scoreless inning before getting reassigned to Triple-A Colorado Springs for the rest of the year. In Triple-A, he produced a 3.98 ERA, 4.3 BB/9 and 6.3 SO/9 in 54 1/3 innings and elected free agency following the conclusion of the season in October.
While Goforth has found moderate success after converting from the rotation to the bullpen in 2014, he’ll serve as bullpen depth with limited major league experience and spotty command. Over three years in the majors, the righty racked up just 36 1/3 total innings and has yet to earn a full-time role. Still, he gives the club another right-handed arm with a habit of staying healthy, which could be just what the Nationals need as they cross their fingers for productive seasons from injury-plagued righties Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover in 2018.
Shohei Ohtani may be the first legitimate two-way player to break into Major League Baseball in recent history, but you won’t find him playing the outfield in 2018. At least, that’s the way Angels GM Billy Eppler put it during Ohtani’s press conference on Saturday, saying that while he was open to a six-man rotation, he didn’t anticipate the young star taking the field during his first season in the majors.
That’s not to say Ohtani will sacrifice any time at the plate. The 23-year-old is still expected to log at-bats at DH and will give veteran slugger and primary designated hitter Albert Pujols a bit of a breather there. According to MLB.com’s Maria Guardado, Ohtani became accustomed to batting three days a week when he played for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in NPB.
For the time being, it appears the Angels will push forward with Ohtani as a pitcher first and outfielder second. The two-way star is currently ranked first among all right-handed pitching prospects and fourth among all outfield prospects, per MLBPipeline.com. He tossed five starts in 2017, compiling a 3.20 ERA, 6.8 BB/9 and 10.3 SO/9 in 25 1/3 innings, but has not played the outfield since a six-game stint during his age-19 season in 2014.