Marlins to receive Jorge Guzman, Jose Devers in trade for Giancarlo Stanton

While the Yankees aren’t expected to finalize their acquisition of Marlins’ outfielder Giancarlo Stanton until later this weekend, the terms of the deal have been reported. The Marlins will receive veteran second baseman Starlin Castro, minor league right-hander Jorge Guzman and infielder Jose Devers in exchange for Stanton and approximately $30 million. Per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the $30 million will only be paid out in full if Stanton elects not to opt out after the 2020 season. The Yankees will absorb the remaining $265 million left on his contract.

With the price break the Yankees are getting in the deal, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports that it’s likely they’ll be able to avoid going over the luxury tax threshold in 2018. After offloading Castro’s $7.57 million salary and taking into account the $25 million Stanton is due next season, the club is looking at a payroll increase of just under $17.5 million. Morosi adds that the $30 million the Yankees receive from Miami will be paid out in $3 million installments to help offset the luxury tax restrictions each year.

As for the Marlins, they’ll come away from the trade with just one top-10 Yankees prospect: right-hander Jorge Guzman, who was ranked no. 9 by MLBPipeline.com in 2017 and is expected to break into the big leagues as soon as 2019. The 21-year-old pitched exclusively out of the rotation for Low-A Staten Island last season, impressing with a 5-3 record in 13 starts and a 2.30 ERA, 2.4 BB/9 and 11.9 SO/9 through 66 2/3 innings.

Jose Devers, 18, was also included in the deal. The shortstop/DH made his first foray into pro ball in 2017, slashing a combined .245/.336/.342 with 13 extra-base hits and 16 stolen bases in 216 PA for the Yankees’ rookie-level affiliates in the Gulf Coast League and Dominican Summer League.

