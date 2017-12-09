Marlins agree to trade Giancarlo Stanton to Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton may soon be wearing pinstripes.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Marlins have agreed to a deal that would send Stanton to the Yankees. The deal is still pending Stanton’s approval, as he has a no-trade clause. Stanton recently vetoed deals with the Giants and Cardinals and told the Marlins’ brass that he would only approve trades to four clubs, the Yankees, Dodgers, Astros or Cubs. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Stanton is expected to approve the deal.

Starlin Castro is the only major leaguer heading back to Miami in the deal along with what Sherman calls several “good but not top prospects.” Castro is being included to offset some of Stanton’s salary. He has two years and $22.7 million remaining on his contract, as well as a club option for $16 million for 2020. Stanton, of course, is owed $295 million over the next decade, though he can opt-out of his deal after 2020.

With Castro is moved, it’s possible that Yankees’ top prospect Gleyber Torres could begin the year as the starting second baseman. It’s also the case that new Yankees manager Aaron Boone will have to figure out how to juggle Stanton, Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner through three outfield positions and the DH slot, but that’s a nice problem to have. No matter how it shakes out, the Yankees lineup will be terrifying.

