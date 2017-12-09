Getty Images

Marlins agree to trade Giancarlo Stanton to Yankees

By Craig CalcaterraDec 9, 2017, 9:27 AM EST
66 Comments

Giancarlo Stanton may soon be wearing pinstripes.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Marlins have agreed to a deal that would send Stanton to the Yankees. The deal is still pending Stanton’s approval, as he has a no-trade clause. Stanton recently vetoed deals with the Giants and Cardinals and told the Marlins’ brass that he would only approve trades to four clubs, the Yankees, Dodgers, Astros or Cubs. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Stanton is expected to approve the deal.

Starlin Castro is the only major leaguer heading back to Miami in the deal along with what Sherman calls several “good but not top prospects.” Castro is being included to offset some of Stanton’s salary. He has two years and $22.7 million remaining on his contract, as well as a club option for $16 million for 2020. Stanton, of course, is owed $295 million over the next decade, though he can opt-out of his deal after 2020.

With Castro is moved, it’s possible that Yankees’ top prospect Gleyber Torres could begin the year as the starting second baseman. It’s also the case that new Yankees manager Aaron Boone will have to figure out how to juggle Stanton, Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner through three outfield positions and the DH slot, but that’s a nice problem to have. No matter how it shakes out, the Yankees lineup will be terrifying.

We’ll have much, much more on this as details come out and the story continues to develop.

The Mets plan to inquire about Starlin Castro

Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaDec 9, 2017, 3:15 PM EST
1 Comment

Yankees’ second baseman Starlin Castro is presumed to be heading to the Marlins in a trade for Giancarlo Stanton this weekend, and once that deal is official, his stay in Miami may be a fairly brief one. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that the Mets intend to inquire about Castro’s availability as part of their ongoing search for help at second base.

Castro, 27, saw a modest spike in his value during the 2017 season. He earned 1.9 fWAR in his second run with the Yankees, batting a hefty .300/.338/.454 with 16 home runs and a .153 ISO in 473 plate appearances. His progress was somewhat halted by a nagging left hamstring strain, however, and he missed just over seven weeks on the disabled list as a result. He’s under contract through 2019 with a $16 million club option and $1 million buyout for the 2020 season.

The Mets have left no stone unturned this offseason. To date, they’ve expressed interest in the Tigers’ Ian Kinsler and the Indians’ Jason Kipnis, and Marc Carig of Newsday adds that they may also target the Pirates’ Josh Harrison when the Winter Meetings kick off on Monday. Carig hears that the club would prefer other second base options over Castro, but expects talks to continue with interested parties over the next week. As Puma points out, this wouldn’t be the first time the Mets have targeted Castro, but they’re expected to keep Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom off the table during any negotiations.