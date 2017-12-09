Marlins agree to trade Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees

Giancarlo Stanton may soon be wearing pinstripes.
Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Marlins have agreed to a deal that would send Stanton to the Yankees. The deal is still pending Stanton’s approval, as he has a no-trade clause. Stanton recently vetoed deals with the Giants and Cardinals and told the Marlins’ brass that he would only approve trades to four clubs, the Yankees, Dodgers, Astros or Cubs. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Stanton is expected to approve the deal.
Starlin Castro is the only major leaguer heading back to Miami in the deal along with what Sherman calls several “good but not top prospects.” Castro is being included to offset some of Stanton’s salary. He has two years and $22.7 million remaining on his contract, as well as a club option for $16 million for 2020. Stanton, of course, is owed $295 million over the next decade, though he can opt-out of his deal after 2020.
With Castro is moved, it’s possible that Yankees’ top prospect Gleyber Torres could begin the year as the starting second baseman. It’s also the case that new Yankees manager Aaron Boone will have to figure out how to juggle Stanton, Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks and Brett Gardner through three outfield positions and the DH slot, but that’s a nice problem to have. No matter how it shakes out, the Yankees lineup will be terrifying.
We’ll have much, much more on this as details come out and the story continues to develop.
It’s a foregone conclusion by this point, as Giancarlo Stanton is reportedly en route to New York to confirm a deal with the Yankees today, but MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports that it was unlikely that the Dodgers would have made a last-ditch effort for Giancarlo Stanton this weekend. They were still in the middle of trade talks with the Marlins as of Friday night, but had not advanced as far as the Yankees in negotiations and were no longer thought to be serious players for the outfielder.
While Los Angeles was considered a preferred destination for Stanton at one point, there were a number of factors that made a deal iffy at best. Taking on the entirety of Stanton’s $295 million salary was never a possibility, and it would have been difficult, if not impossible for them to keep their payroll below the luxury tax threshold for the next several years. Stanton wouldn’t have been their only consideration, either, as they still have several big contract decisions on the horizon with established stars like Clayton Kershaw (who can opt out after the 2018 season), Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger.
Another point that worked against the Dodgers was their desire to offload larger contracts in a potential deal for Stanton. As Morosi pointed out yesterday, the Yankees were willing to provide the Marlins with an affordable, serviceable veteran in Starlin Castro, who comes cheaper than fellow veterans Adrian Gonzalez, Brandon McCarthy or Scott Kazmir would have. Combined with the Dodgers’ inability to absorb a large chunk of Stanton’s salary, it’s hardly surprising that the Marlins opted for a more team-friendly deal with the Yankees — as for Stanton himself, he may have missed out on signing with his hometown club, but still checked an item off his wish list after netting a contract with a top contender.
At least the Dodgers won’t face to face the Yankees’ star-studded lineup anytime soon… provided, of course, that the two don’t meet in the World Series.