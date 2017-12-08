Yunior Severino signs $2.5 million deal with Twins

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reports that infield prospect Yunior Severino signed a $2.5 million deal with the Twins on Friday. The deal has not been publicly confirmed by the team and appears to be pending a physical.
The 18-year-old infielder was one of 13 prospects removed from the Braves’ system last month after they were found guilty of breaking international signing rules. He initially received a $1.9 million bonus from Atlanta and will be allowed to add that to the $2.5 million offered by the Twins.
Severino split his playing time between the rookie-level Gulf Coast League and Dominican Summer League in 2017, slashing a combined .270/.345/.420 with three home runs and 29 RBI in 252 PA. He drew attention as a switch-hitting shortstop but transitioned full-time to second base/DH with the Braves, and continues to show power potential at the plate in spite of a slow start.
MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger notes that Severino is the seventh ex-Braves prospect to sign elsewhere this offseason, joining Guillermo Zuniga (Dodgers), Juan Carlos Negret (Royals), Yefri Del Rosario (Royals), Abrahan Gutierrez (Phillies), Kevin Maitan (Angels) and Livan Soto (Angels).
With both the Giants and Cardinals officially eliminated from trade discussions for Giancarlo Stanton, the Giants are turning their attention elsewhere. FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports that the club has expressed interest in Brewers’ outfielder Domingo Santana and speculates that they could also pursue the Indians’ Jay Bruce, while sources tell MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand that they’re still in on free agent Lorenzo Cain.
Santana, 25, is coming off of his best career season to date. He slashed .278/.371/.505 in his third campaign for the Brewers, producing 30 home runs and a .227 ISO in 607 plate appearances. He saw a promising spike in value, too, jumping from -0.1 fWAR in 2016 to 3.3 fWAR in 2017, and perhaps best of all, is still under team control for the next four years.
It’s no surprise that the Giants are interested in another hybrid slugger/outfielder to beef up a thin lineup and a thinner outfield, and they clearly won’t be the only ones vying for Santana’s services. Rosenthal adds that all of the Brewers’ outfielders have drawn some level of interest this offseason, with Ryan Braun and his full no-trade clause the least likely to be moved. Further reports from MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy indicate that while the Brewers are open to offers, they may not want to compromise the depth of their outfield unless and until they can be assured of a substantial return. With the Winter Meetings around the corner and Milwaukee’s rotation, bullpen and infield all ready for some upgrades, serious trade talks could begin sooner rather than later.