Yunior Severino signs $2.5 million deal with Twins

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reports that infield prospect Yunior Severino signed a $2.5 million deal with the Twins on Friday. The deal has not been publicly confirmed by the team and appears to be pending a physical.

The 18-year-old infielder was one of 13 prospects removed from the Braves’ system last month after they were found guilty of breaking international signing rules. He initially received a $1.9 million bonus from Atlanta and will be allowed to add that to the $2.5 million offered by the Twins.

Severino split his playing time between the rookie-level Gulf Coast League and Dominican Summer League in 2017, slashing a combined .270/.345/.420 with three home runs and 29 RBI in 252 PA. He drew attention as a switch-hitting shortstop but transitioned full-time to second base/DH with the Braves, and continues to show power potential at the plate in spite of a slow start.

MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger notes that Severino is the seventh ex-Braves prospect to sign elsewhere this offseason, joining Guillermo Zuniga (Dodgers), Juan Carlos Negret (Royals), Yefri Del Rosario (Royals), Abrahan Gutierrez (Phillies), Kevin Maitan (Angels) and Livan Soto (Angels).

